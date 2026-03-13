Why a Man Tried to Set Himself on Fire Near Bikaner SP Office

A man in Bikaner, Rajasthan, attempted self-immolation near the SP office, prompting a police investigation into the reasons behind his drastic actions and previous harassment complaint.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A 35-year-old man attempted self-immolation by setting himself on fire near the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The man, identified as Ram Lal, was carrying petrol in a bottle and doused himself before setting himself ablaze.

Police personnel extinguished the flames and transported Ram Lal to PBM Hospital for treatment.

Ram Lal had previously filed a harassment complaint but later withdrew it, leading to an investigation into his motives for self-immolation.

The Bikaner SP is investigating the circumstances that led to the self-immolation attempt.

A 35-year-old man attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol and setting himself ablaze near the superintendent of police (SP) office in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Friday, an official said.

Police personnel present there doused the flames and rushed him to the trauma centre of PBM Hospital where he is being treated, he added.

The man, identified as Ram Lal, a resident of Khajuwala area, was sitting on a bench in a corridor near the SP office. After sometime, he walked a short distance along the corridor and doused himself in petrol which he was carrying in a bottle, and set himself on fire.

Investigation into Motives

Bikaner SP Kawendra Singh Sagar said Ram Lal had earlier lodged a complaint alleging harassment by a person. He later submitted a written letter stating that he did not want any action.

He said the reasons for his return to the SP office on Friday and the circumstances leading to the step are being investigated, he said.

The SP was meeting complainants in his office at the time of the incident.