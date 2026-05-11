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Home  » News » Man Dies After Road Rage Attack In Odisha

Man Dies After Road Rage Attack In Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 11, 2026 19:25 IST

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A deadly road rage incident in Odisha's Jharsuguda district resulted in one man dead and another injured, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of three suspects.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man was fatally stabbed in Jharsuguda, Odisha, following a road rage incident.
  • Another individual sustained serious injuries during the altercation.
  • Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the deadly road rage incident.
  • The incident occurred after an argument between occupants of a car and a two-wheeler.
  • Authorities are continuing their investigation to apprehend other individuals involved in the road rage crime.

A man was stabbed to death while another was seriously injured by miscreants during an altercation following a road rage incident in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at about 2 pm near Belpahar Fatak under the Belpahar police station area of the western Odisha district.

 

Details of the Road Rage Incident

The deceased was identified as Rahul Mahato, while the injured Akash Sahu was shifted to Jharsuguda hospital, the police said.

Three accused persons, identified as Chudamani Kalet, Pradeep Banchor and Pushpalata Banchor, have been arrested, they said.

According to the police, the incident occurred following an altercation between occupants of a car and a two-wheeler. During the altercation, the accused persons allegedly attacked Mahato with a 'bhujali' (big knife), causing fatal injuries.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Mahanto was shifted to Lakhanpur hospital, where he was declared dead, while the injured Sahu is under treatment at Jharsuguda and is stated to be stable.

After receiving information about the incident, police immediately reached the spot, analysed CCTV footage, identified the involved vehicle and apprehended the accused persons, Jharsuguda SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra told PTI.

Further investigation is in progress, and efforts are underway to apprehend other involved persons, the SP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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