Odisha Court Jails 19 For Life In 2016 Land Dispute Case

An Odisha court has sentenced 19 people to life in prison for a deadly 2016 land dispute clash that claimed three lives, highlighting the severity of land conflicts in the region.

Photograph: Indian Super League

Key Points Nineteen individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment in Odisha for a 2016 land dispute clash that resulted in three fatalities.

The violent incident stemmed from a disagreement over the cultivation of government land in Baunshbeda village.

The court's verdict followed the examination of witnesses, testimonies, and documentary evidence presented during the trial.

The clash involved tribal villagers opposing the cultivation of government land by a local resident, leading to escalating tensions and violence.

Nineteen people were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Odisha's Nabarangpur district in a 2016 clash between two groups that left three persons dead.

Court Verdict on Odisha Land Dispute

Additional District Judge Sunita Patnaik pronounced the verdict on Saturday after examining witnesses, testimonies and documentary evidence.

The incident happened on July 16, 2016, at Baunshbeda village in Umerkot block following a dispute over the cultivation of government land.

The Genesis of the Land Dispute

According to the prosecution, Balaram Harijan of Baunshbeda village had been cultivating a patch of government land at nearby Telgaon village. Tribal villagers opposed it and urged the Forest Department to plant saplings there.

Balaram allegedly uprooted the saplings, triggering tension in the area.

Escalation of Violence

Subsequently, a group of tribal villagers went to Balaram's house to confront him. During the altercation, Balaram allegedly attacked one Gurubaru Bhatra with a knife, while another accused, Ganapati Harijan, allegedly slit the throat of one Fagunu Bhatra, killing him on the spot.

Gurubaru, who suffered critical injuries, later died at a hospital after recording a dying declaration before police, the prosecution said.

Aftermath and Legal Proceedings

Following the incident, hundreds of tribal villagers allegedly surrounded Balaram's house, pelted stones and set the structure on fire. As Balaram attempted to escape through the roof, he was allegedly caught by the mob and beaten to death, according to the prosecution.

Police registered two separate cases and arrested the accused persons, government counsel Ashok Kumar Padhi said.

After a prolonged trial, the court convicted 19 persons in the case and sentenced them to life imprisonment, he said.