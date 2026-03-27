Seven Sentenced to Life for 2021 Sambalpur Murder

An Odisha court sentenced seven individuals to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a man in Sambalpur, delivering justice after a detailed examination of evidence and witnesses.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points Seven individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Odisha court for a murder that occurred in Sambalpur district in 2021.

The court's decision followed a thorough examination of 23 witnesses and substantial evidence presented during the trial.

In addition to the life sentences, each of the seven convicts has been fined Rs 10,000.

The victim, Prakash Padhan, was attacked with axes, machetes, and iron rods near a restaurant in Padhanpali.

A court in Odisha sentenced seven persons to life imprisonment for the murder of a man in Sambalpur district in 2021, an official said on Friday.

District and sessions judge Pragyan Panigrahi on Thursday pronounced the verdict after examining 23 witnesses and evidence.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts, the government counsel said.

The convicted persons are Rukmana Pradhan (52), Bhojraj Pradhan (55), Gajaraj Pradhan (50), Ashok Pradhan (52), Dushmanta Bhoi (50), Bhismjit Bhoi (50), and Bhismadeb Pradhan (41), he said.

Details of the Crime

The incident took place on September 16, 2021, near a restaurant on the PWD road at Padhanpali. The convicts, armed with axes, machetes and iron rods assaulted the victim, Prakash Padhan, leading to his death, police said.