HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Seven Sentenced to Life for 2021 Sambalpur Murder

Seven Sentenced to Life for 2021 Sambalpur Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 13:50 IST

x

An Odisha court sentenced seven individuals to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a man in Sambalpur, delivering justice after a detailed examination of evidence and witnesses.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Seven individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Odisha court for a murder that occurred in Sambalpur district in 2021.
  • The court's decision followed a thorough examination of 23 witnesses and substantial evidence presented during the trial.
  • In addition to the life sentences, each of the seven convicts has been fined Rs 10,000.
  • The victim, Prakash Padhan, was attacked with axes, machetes, and iron rods near a restaurant in Padhanpali.

A court in Odisha sentenced seven persons to life imprisonment for the murder of a man in Sambalpur district in 2021, an official said on Friday.

District and sessions judge Pragyan Panigrahi on Thursday pronounced the verdict after examining 23 witnesses and evidence.

 

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts, the government counsel said.

The convicted persons are Rukmana Pradhan (52), Bhojraj Pradhan (55), Gajaraj Pradhan (50), Ashok Pradhan (52), Dushmanta Bhoi (50), Bhismjit Bhoi (50), and Bhismadeb Pradhan (41), he said.

Details of the Crime

The incident took place on September 16, 2021, near a restaurant on the PWD road at Padhanpali. The convicts, armed with axes, machetes and iron rods assaulted the victim, Prakash Padhan, leading to his death, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

7 get lifer for killing 2 men that led to Muzaffarnagar riots
7 get lifer for killing 2 men that led to Muzaffarnagar riots
Soumya Vishwanathan murder: 4 convicts get life term
Soumya Vishwanathan murder: 4 convicts get life term
Five Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning Man in Odisha's Jajpur
Five Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning Man in Odisha's Jajpur
Men Threaten Judge After Life Sentence in UP Murder Case
Men Threaten Judge After Life Sentence in UP Murder Case
BJP leader, 10 others get lifer in Jharkhand lynching case
BJP leader, 10 others get lifer in Jharkhand lynching case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steals the Show in Fierce Tiger Print at Mumbai Event1:10

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steals the Show in Fierce Tiger...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sets the Internet on Fire with Her Chic Style1:04

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sets the Internet on Fire with Her...

Devotees Flock to Saryu River for Holy Dip on Ram Navami1:01

Devotees Flock to Saryu River for Holy Dip on Ram Navami

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO