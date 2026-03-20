Tribal Protest Over Arrests Disrupts Normal Life in Odisha's Rairangpur

A tribal protest in Odisha's Rairangpur district, triggered by arrests following a clash with police, brought daily life to a standstill as the Mayurbhanj Adivasi Ekata Manch demanded the release of those detained.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A bandh called by the Mayurbhanj Adivasi Ekata Manch disrupted normal life in Rairangpur, Odisha, due to the arrest of 34 tribals.

The protest stemmed from the alleged misconduct against a minor tribal girl and a subsequent clash between villagers and police.

The bandh, supported by political parties and tribal organisations, shut down shops, transport, and educational institutions.

The Mayurbhanj Adivasi Ekata Manch called off the strike after receiving written assurance from the police regarding bail for the arrested tribals.

The forum has warned of future action if the police do not fulfil their assurance to release the arrested tribals.

Normal life was affected on Friday in Odisha's Rairangpur area due to a bandh called by Mayurbhanj Adivasi Ekata Manch (Tribal Unity Forum) in protest against the arrest of 34 tribals following a face-off with police personnel during a protest on March 13.

Several political parties, including the BJD and tribal organisations, supported the bandh. Normal life was affected in Bishoi, Rairangpur, Bahalda, and Tiring areas of Rairangpur sub-division in the tribal populated district, police said.

Shops, markets, transport services, offices, educational institutions, and mining operations remained closed during the shutdown.

Demanding the immediate release of the arrested persons, Mayurbhanj Adivasi Ekata Manch had called a two-day bandh from Friday morning. However, after getting written assurance from the police administration, they called off the strike this evening, said additional superintendent of police Jadunath Jena.

Background of the Protest

According to police, the incident traces back to an alleged misconduct of a minor tribal girl by a youth in the Tiring police station area of Bahalda block.

Protesting the incident, villagers of the victim's area had staged a protest blocking the NH-220 near Bahalda on March 13. However, the protest turned violent when the police personnel tried to disperse the agitators from blocking the NH, the police said.

In retaliation, agitated villagers allegedly attacked police personnel, leaving at least 12 officers injured. In connection to the case, the police had arrested 34 protestors, they said.

Protest Leaders Respond

"Our 34 innocent tribals were arrested during a peaceful protest on March 13. So, we called for a bandh till March 22 morning. As the additional SP has given a written assurance that they will take all steps for bail of the arrested tribals on Saturday, we have decided to call off the strike," said Jitendra Hansda, convenor of the Mayurbhanj Adivasi Ekata Manch.

He said that they will wait till Saturday afternoon to see whether the police keep their assurance or not. Otherwise, future courses of action will be taken, Hansda warned.