Odisha Police Arrest Nine In Real Estate Murder Case

Nine individuals, including family members, have been arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for their alleged involvement in the abduction and murder of a real estate businessman, highlighting the deadly consequences of property disputes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nine people arrested in Odisha for the abduction and murder of a real estate businessman.

The victim, Sudhir Kumar Patra, was allegedly kidnapped and brutally assaulted.

Property disputes between the victim's family and his brother's family are believed to be the motive.

Accused demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from the victim's wife after sending a video of the assault.

Police seized cars, a pistol, and mobile phones from the accused.

The Police on Thursday arrested nine people, including two family members, for their alleged involvement in the abduction and murder of a real estate businessman in Odisha's Ganjam district, an officer said.

The police arrested the accused persons a day after recovering the highly decomposed body of the victim, identified as Sudhir Kumar Patra (47) of Satyanarayanpur, near Gopalpur, from Ketamani hill under Sorada police station limits.

Key Accusations and Arrests in Odisha Murder Case

The arrested persons included Nibedita Patra (23) and Tushar Patra (19), the niece and nephew of the deceased, respectively. They are the main accused in the sensational case, involving kidnapping for ransom, criminal conspiracy, extortion, destruction of evidence and murder, said Niti Sekhar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), southern range, here.

While Nibedita has completed her post-graduation, her brother is studying his second year in BBA, he said.

Property Dispute as Motive for Real Estate Murder

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the property dispute between the families of the deceased and his brother was the main cause behind the murder, the police said.

The dispute arose after the death of Sudhir's brother in June last year. Nibedita, the prime accused, along with her brother, engaged contract killers for the murder of Sudhir, the IGP said.

Kalu Charan Pradhan (28), a male friend of Nibedita, assisted her in arranging the contract killers, he said.

Details of the Kidnapping and Assault

The police said the deceased was allegedly kidnapped by the accused persons on April 15 evening from Dura at gunpoint, while he was returning to his home.

They took him near Mathura in Polasara and then changed the vehicle and took him to Ramapada forest near Buguda. The victim was brutally assaulted with a wooden plank to terrorise him, said Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra, who is also in-charge SP Berhampur.

The assault was recorded on video and sent to his wife, and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from her, he said.

Due to his severe injuries, Sudhir succumbed at the spot. After his death, they transported the body in the car and threw it near Ketamani hill to conceal evidence and absconded in various places, the police said.

Evidence Seized and Ongoing Investigation

Two cars, a country-made 7.65mm pistol and 14 mobile phones were seized from the accused persons. The accused persons have changed their SIMs frequently during the period, said the SP.

He said that some more persons were also involved in the murder, and a search was on to nab them.

The investigation involves allegations of kidnapping for ransom, criminal conspiracy, extortion, and destruction of evidence. In India, murder investigations are typically led by local police, who gather evidence, interview witnesses, and build a case for prosecution. The accused will be brought before the courts to determine their guilt or innocence.