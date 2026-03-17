UP Court Jails Eight for Life in 2015 Murder Case

In a landmark verdict, a Ballia court sentenced eight individuals to life imprisonment for a 2015 double murder that arose from a violent dispute over a boundary wall, delivering justice after a long legal battle.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Eight individuals received life sentences for their involvement in a double murder in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, stemming from a 2015 clash.

The clash occurred during the demarcation of a boundary wall, escalating into a violent confrontation between two factions.

Five others were sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the same incident.

The court also imposed a collective fine of Rs 75,000 on both groups of convicts.

The incident involved the use of axes, swords, spears, and country-made pistols, resulting in critical injuries and subsequent deaths.

A court in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced eight persons to life imprisonment and five others to ten-year rigorous imprisonment for the killing of two people during a clash over demarcation of a boundary wall in 2015.

District and Sessions Judge, Ballia, Anil Kumar Jha on Monday sentenced eight people -- Sunil Rai 'Munna', Ashutosh Rai, Anand Rai, Chandan Rai, Ashwini Rai, Sonu Rai, Prakash Rai, and Alok Rai -- to life imprisonment and imposed a collective fine of Rs 75,000, senior prosecution officer Sanjeev Kumar Singh said.

He also sentenced Ripunjay Rai 'Manjay', Neeraj Rai, Girija Kishore Rai, Rajendra Rai, and Rajneesh Rai each to 10-year imprisonment and imposing a collective fine of Rs 75,000 on them.

The 2015 Incident

According to the prosecution, the Naib Tehsildar of Sikandarpur was conducting the demarcation of a boundary wall under the directives of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) on July 15, 2015, in Banahara village.

During this process, a violent clash erupted between two factions.

According to the FIR lodged by Ripunjay Rai, they were subjected to a pre-meditated attack involving axes, swords, spears, and country-made pistols.

In this attack, Nirmal Rai and Ganesh Rai sustained critical injuries and subsequently succumbed to them.

The plaintiff in the case, Ripunjay Rai, along with Girija Kishore Rai and Rajendra Rai, also sustained injuries during the assault.

A named FIR was registered against Sunil Rai Munna, Ashutosh Rai, Anand Rai, Chandan Rai, Ashwini Rai, Sonu Rai, Prakash Rai, Alok Rai, and others under various sections of the IPC, including charges of murder, rioting, criminal intimidation (threats to kill), assault, and assault with intent to cause death.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

Based on a written complaint filed by the opposing party, a named FIR was registered at the Sikandarpur police station against 37 individuals under sections of the IPC pertaining to assault with intent to cause death, rioting, and assault.

Four people sustained injuries in this incident.

Upon completing their investigation, the police filed a charge sheet in court, the prosecution said.