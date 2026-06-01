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Home  » News » Ghaziabad Authorities Issue Demolition Notice After Murder

Ghaziabad Authorities Issue Demolition Notice After Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

June 01, 2026 23:18 IST

Following the death of the main accused in the Surya Chauhan murder case in a police encounter, Ghaziabad authorities have issued a demolition notice for his house, alleging illegal land occupation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Ghaziabad authorities issue demolition notice for the house of Asad, accused in Surya Chauhan's murder.
  • Asad was killed in a police encounter following the Class 11 student's murder.
  • Asad's father and two others have been arrested in connection with the murder case.
  • The demolition notice alleges illegal occupation of the land where the house was built.
  • Surya Chauhan's mother expressed relief, stating the encounter was a step towards justice.

A notice warning of possible demolition action was pasted on the house of Asad -- main accused in the murder of Class 11 student Surya Chauhan and killed in a police encounter here -- while his father and two others were arrested in connection with the case, officials said on Monday.

The notice, issued by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), was affixed to the main gate of Asad's house in Navneet Vihar under Khoda police station area by a tehsil administration team in the presence of the tehsildar and a heavy police force, an official said.

 

Demolition Notice Details

Authorities also made public announcements through loudspeakers and drum beating in the locality, stating that the land on which the house was built was allegedly illegal occupied.

According to the notice, the occupants have been asked to submit their response before the SDM within 15 days. The administration said if the alleged encroachment is not removed within the stipulated period, demolition action may be initiated.

Arrests Made in Connection to the Murder

The action comes a day after Asad, prime accused in the murder case, was killed in police encounter.

Police have arrested three accused, including Asad's father Nawab, in connection with the killing.

According to police, Nawab, Farhan and Atif were arrested on May 30 near Chaudhary Charan Singh Gate in Khoda area, while efforts are on to trace other accused, including Sarik Mewati.

Details of the Murder Conspiracy

During interrogation, Farhan allegedly told investigators that a quarrel broke out between Asad and Surya on May 28 over riding a motorcycle.

Subsequently, Asad informed his father and associates about the altercation, following which they allegedly conspired to "teach Surya a lesson", a police official said.

He said the accused allegedly surrounded Surya in Gali No 4 of Navneet Vihar on May 28 afternoon. During the attack, Farhan allegedly handed a knife to Asad, while Nawab allegedly instigated him to kill the teenager.

Asad then allegedly stabbed Surya in the abdomen and the accused fled the scene, police said.

Surya was admitted to a private hospital in Noida where he succumbed to injuries on May 30.

Victim's Mother Reacts

Reacting to Sunday's encounter in which Asad was killed, Surya's mother told reporters that it was "a significant step towards justice" for her son.

She said she wanted to see Asad's photograph to be convinced that the person responsible for her son's murder had been punished.

"He was my only child; the only support of our family. Everything has been taken away from me. Knowing that his killer has met his fate gives me some consolation that justice has been delivered," she said.

Surya, a resident of Navneet Vihar Colony in Khoda, was stabbed on May 28 following an altercation. Based on a complaint by his family, police registered a murder case against multiple accused.

The main accused, Asad, who had been carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was killed in a police encounter in Khoda area early Sunday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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