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Main Accused In Ghaziabad Murder Case Dies After Police Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 31, 2026 08:51 IST

The main suspect in the Ghaziabad student murder case died in a police encounter, escalating tensions and prompting promises of strict justice from Uttar Pradesh officials.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Asad, the main accused in the Ghaziabad student murder case, died after a police encounter.
  • The victim, Surya Chauhan, was stabbed and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
  • Police registered a case against five persons, arresting three shortly after the incident.
  • A reward of Rs 50,000 was offered for information leading to Asad's arrest.
  • Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister promised strict punishment for the killers.

The main accused in the murder of a 17-year-old Class 11 student here died after sustaining injuries in an encounter with police early Sunday, police said Asad, a resident of Khoda area, was wanted in connection with the stabbing of Surya Chauhan, who succumbed to injuries on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Details of the Police Encounter

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhawal Jaiswal said in a press statement that Asad was injured during an exchange of fire with a police team in the Khoda area. He was immediately taken to a hospital where he later died.

 

The Initial Stabbing Incident

Chauhan, a resident of Navneet Vihar Colony in Khoda, was stabbed during an altercation on May 28 and was initially admitted to a local hospital before being referred to a private hospital in Noida, where he died.

Investigation and Arrests

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, police registered a case against five persons. Three accused were arrested soon after the incident, while Asad, named as the main accused, remained absconding.

Reward and Previous Investigations

A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for information leading to his arrest. Earlier, police had said preliminary investigations suggested that the accused and the victim were friends and that a dispute over riding a motorcycle escalated into an argument, during which Chauhan was stabbed.

Family Allegations and Political Reactions

The victim's family, however, alleged that Chauhan had been lured to a meeting spot after receiving a phone call and was attacked by multiple assailants armed with knives. Following Chauhan's death, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said on Saturday the killers would not be spared and face the strictest punishment under the law. BSP chief Mayawati described the incident as "extremely tragic and worrying" and demanding strict action against those responsible.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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