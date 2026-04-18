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Delhi Double Murder: Main Accused Detained By Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 18, 2026 09:52 IST

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Delhi Police have apprehended the primary suspect in the brutal double murder of a father and son in CR Park, Delhi, sparking an intensive investigation into the motive and circumstances surrounding the crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police have detained Asad, the main accused in the double murder case in CR Park.
  • Rakesh Sood and his son Karan Sood were fatally stabbed in the incident.
  • A cousin, Rahul, was injured and is receiving medical treatment.
  • The double murder stemmed from a long-standing enmity between the victims and the accused.
  • Police are analysing CCTV footage and forensic evidence as part of their ongoing investigation.

Delhi Police has detained the main accused behind the double murder of a man and his son, who were stabbed to death in south Delhi's CR Park area, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Sood (62) and his son Karan Sood (27), while their cousin Rahul sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment, police said.

 

According to the police, information regarding the incident was received around 9:30 pm on Friday from a private hospital in Saket, where three persons from Tara Apartments in CR Park were admitted by their relatives.

"Upon examination, Rakesh Sood and Karan Sood were declared brought dead by doctors, while Rahul was found injured," the police said in a statement.

Investigation Uncovers Motive Behind Delhi Murders

Soon after the incident, a team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

The police have revealed that the incident took place due to a long-standing enmity arising out of previous disputes with the accused, identified as Asad.

"The accused, identified as Asad, a resident of Tara Apartments, allegedly attacked the victims with a sharp-edged object. He has since been detained," read the statement.

Forensic Evidence And CCTV Footage Analysed

Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence, while CCTV footage from the area is being analysed as part of the probe.

The police said a case has been registered at the CR Park police station and further investigation is underway.

Political Reactions To The CR Park Incident

Meanwhile, former Aam Aadmi Party leader and the party's Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj in a post on his X handle said, "Tara Apartments, Alaknanda was supposed to be safest gated colony in south delhi. Late Mrs Sushma Swaraj and many MPs stayed there for years."

He further said, "Double murder says a lot about the worsening law and order of Delhi."

Under Indian law, the accused will likely face charges of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The police will now gather witness statements and present their findings to the court to build a case against the accused.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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