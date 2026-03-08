Family of Uttam Nagar victim demands CBI probe after Holi clash

Following a deadly Holi clash in Uttam Nagar, the victim's family is calling for a CBI investigation and stringent measures against those responsible, as authorities demolish property linked to an accused individual.

Authorities on Sunday demolished alleged "illegal" portions of a house linked to one of the accused in the Uttam Nagar Holi clash case in which a 26-year-old man was killed, even as the victim's family demanded a CBI probe and strict action against all those involved in the incident.

A team of MCD officials reached the JJ colony with bulldozers and razed parts of the house belonging to Nizamuddin, the father of accused Umardeen, sources said, while police and paramilitary remained deployed in strength to prevent any flare-up in the area that has been gripped by tension since the March 4 incident.

As the demolition action against the accused, perhaps the first such instance in Delhi in recent years, was carried out, the police cordoned off the area and a large number of residents gathered nearby to watch the operation.

While the MCD remained tight-lipped over the action, an official of the civic body, requesting anonymity, said it was part of a civic exercise to remove encroachments built over drains that obstruct the flow of water, especially with the monsoon season approaching.

Police have so far arrested seven people and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.

The latest arrest was that of Imran alias Bunty (38), who was taken into custody on Sunday in connection with the killing of Tarun (26) following a clash between two families during Holi celebrations.

The accused arrested earlier have been identified as Umardeen (49), Jummadeen (36), Kamruddin (36), Mustaque (46), Muzzafar (25) and Tahir (18), while a juvenile was also apprehended in the case.

The police said stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked in the case after statements of members of the victim's family.

According to the police, the violence erupted after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun's family splashed on a woman from the neighbouring family during Holi celebrations in the densely populated JJ Colony area.

What began as a minor argument soon escalated into a violent confrontation between members of the two families and their supporters. The police said the two families had known each other for nearly five decades and had earlier been involved in disputes over issues such as parking and garbage disposal in the locality.

Tarun sustained fatal injuries during the attack. The killing sparked anger among residents, with an agitated mob damaging vehicles and setting some of them on fire on Friday, prompting authorities to increase security deployment across the area.

"Companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in the area, along with additional forces drawn from the western range of the Delhi Police, including personnel from the outer and west districts," the DCP said.

Senior police officers said the area has been divided into zones, sectors and sub-sectors to ensure effective monitoring and to maintain law and order.

"Zones are being monitored by the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Dwarka district, while sector areas are under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners of Police. Sub-sectors are being monitored by senior officers, including station house officers," an officer said.

Police personnel could be seen patrolling the lanes of the locality and making announcements through loudspeakers, appealing to residents to remain calm and not pay heed to rumours.

Authorities said strict vigil is being maintained to ensure that no attempt is made to disturb communal harmony or the law and order situation in the area.

Police teams are also keeping an eye on social media posts.

Demolition and Demands for Justice

Meanwhile, the demolition drive carried out by the civic authorities drew mixed reactions from residents and the victim's family.

Memraj, the father of victim Tarun, said the demolition of the house would not bring justice to his family and demanded a thorough investigation into the case.

"I got to know that some portion of the house of Nizamuddin has been demolished today. They killed my son. Demolishing their house will not bring justice," he told PTI.

Memraj demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure that all the accused are arrested and punished.

"Such people who can kill anyone must be encountered. I appeal to the government to announce a CBI probe into the matter so that all the accused can be arrested," he said.

The victim's cousin also demanded strict action against the accused and called for a CBI investigation into the entire incident. He said the family was not satisfied with the action taken so far and that those responsible for the killing must face the strictest punishment.

Some protesters who gathered in the locality echoed similar sentiments and demanded harsh punishment for those involved in the attack. A few of them said that capital punishment should be awarded in such cases to deter violent crimes.

According to some locals and protesters, around 20 to 25 people were involved in the assault, though police have so far arrested seven and apprehended one juvenile.

Family members of the deceased alleged that several accused fled from the spot after the incident and questioned when the police would be able to apprehend them. Some residents also held a protest outside the Uttam Nagar Police Station, demanding justice for the victim.

Impact on Daily Life and Community Relations

The tense situation in Uttam Nagar has also affected daily life of people. Markets and shops in the area have largely remained shut following the incident, with residents describing the atmosphere as similar to a Covid lockdown.

The usually bustling neighbourhood, which witnesses a surge in business activity during the Ramzan month ahead of Eid, has seen deserted streets and shuttered shops.

Temporary roadside stalls and small vendors who depend on evening crowds have also been affected by the restrictions and the tense atmosphere.

Residents said the heavy deployment of security forces and barricading in several lanes have discouraged people from visiting the markets.

Many shopkeepers said the timing of the disruption has severely impacted their business as the Eid season is typically one of the busiest periods of the year. Some residents also emphasised that the area has historically witnessed peaceful coexistence among different communities.

A section of locals said that people in the neighbourhood have lived together in harmony for decades and it was wrong to give the incident a communal colour.

"The unfortunate clash between the two families should not be used to disturb the communal harmony that has existed in the locality for years," a local said.

Political Reactions and Ongoing Investigation

However, the tension remains palpable. Police sources said some political leaders were stopped from visiting the victim's family in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

"Such restrictions were necessary to prevent large gatherings that could further inflame tensions in the area," a police officer said.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal met the victim's family and demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.

Sources also said that some Hindu political organisations have called for a "Mahasabha" to discuss the incident and demand justice for the victim.

The police said they are keeping a close watch on any planned gatherings or meetings in the locality to ensure that the situation remains peaceful. They said strict action would be taken against anyone found attempting to spread rumours or incite violence.

The investigation into the killing is currently underway and efforts are on to identify and apprehend any other individuals involved in the attack, the police said.