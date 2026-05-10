Nine ministers sworn in along with Vijay in Tamil Nadu

Actor Vijay has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, marking a historic shift in the state's political landscape and ending the long-standing dominance of DMK and AIADMK.

IMAGE: TVK chief C Joseph Vijay speaks during the oath taking ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: TN DIPR/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Actor Vijay sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, signalling a new political era.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) wins 108 seats in its first election, challenging established parties.

Vijay's victory marks the end of the DMK and AIADMK duopoly in Tamil Nadu politics.

Vijay secured support from Congress, CPI-M, CPI, VCK and IUML to form the government.

Vijay's popularity and social work background contributed to his political success in Tamil Nadu.

Nine Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leaders, including party leaders N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna, on Sunday took the oath as ministers of Tamil Nadu as the new era of state politics began, bringing an end to the duopoly of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Other TVK leaders, K A Sengottaiyan, K G Arunraj, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, T K Prabhu and S Keerthana, were also sworn in as ministers in the new cabinet of first-time Chief Minister Vijay.

They took an oath along with Vijay after his majestic success in the debut elections.

The oath was administered by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar; meanwhile, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Vijay's parents, actress Trisha Krishna and others were present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to embrace the occasion.

Vijay's Path to Chief Minister

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Vijay welcomed and greeted Governor Arlekar to the venue.

The TVK chief also introduced the Governor to all the ministers-designate.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu elections were registered in history books after the state declared an unprecedented mandate for Vijay.

While the TVK ended up winning 108 out of 234 seats in its maiden political stint, it was for the first time in the history of state politics that both legacy 'Dravidian' parties were ousted from power.

Coalition and Support

However, Vijay couldn't attain majority on its own and was later offered support by the Congress (5), the Communist Party of India-Marxist (2), the Communist Party of India (2), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2) and the Indian Union Muslim League (2), which were earlier the allies of Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK.

Vijay's Political Background

Vijay, often referred to as the 'Thalapathy', showed a crowd-pulling ability in the election rallies, which many compared to actor-turned-politician and former CM MG Ramachandran.

While Tamil Nadu has had a long history of actors entering and conquering politics, the State awaited another star to step up in the line after Captain Vijayakanth.

Although the TVK was launched in 2024, he has been looked at as a social worker and has not been apolitical, given his films, which dealt with drug menace, corruption and other socio-political issues.

While there has been speculation of him entering politics since 2009, Vijay has involved himself in social work.

In the 2026 elections, he won two seats, Perambur and Trichy East, and will resign from one.