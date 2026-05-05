Stars Salute Vijay's Win: 'The People Have Chosen You'

Movie superstar Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has made a historic and impactful debut in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

IMAGE: Vijay and Shriya Saran in Azhagiya Tamil Magan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Key Points Prominent film personalities Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran have congratulated Vijay on his party's impressive performance.

Hema Malini compared Vijay's political entry and impact to that of actor-turned-politicians MGR and Jayalalithaa.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay following his party's massive win at the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

The TVK has won 108 seats in the 234-member state assembly, falling only 10 seats short of the majority mark.

The actor-politician's friends and colleagues from the film industry posted heartfelt greetings on social media.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan: 'My congratulations to the leader of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, and the members of his party, who have earned the people's trust and achieved a great victory in their very first election. My best wishes for their public service to flourish.'

Praja Rajyam Party chief Chiranjeevi: 'Dear @actorvijay, Hearty congratulations on this outstanding and well-deserved victory in your first election. May you continue to inspire, lead, and serve with unwavering passion and purpose. My best wishes to you for your public service to the state of Tamil Nadu and its people.'

Rajinikanth: 'My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.'

Dhanush: 'My heartfelt congratulations to Mr Vijay sir and the Tamil Nadu Victory Kazhagam, who, having come to the field and contested in their very first election, have earned the immense support and love of the people of Tamil Nadu and are set to form the government.'

Mohanlal: 'Congratulations, dear Vijay, on this wonderful victory. The people have chosen you; their trust is a true honour. I am sure you will wear it with pride and purpose as you embark on this new journey of service. My best wishes to you and your team.'

Industry Peers Laud Vijay's Impact

Kajal Aggarwal: 'Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna maari and today, the people have echoed it back with absolute conviction. Heartiest congratulations to Vijay on this spectacular and resounding victory! This moment is a true testament to your vision, your perseverance, and the unwavering love people have for you.'

'The people of Tamil Nadu have spoken-loud, clear, and with immense pride. This isn't just a win, it's a celebration of a deep, powerful connection with millions. Wishing you great strength and success as you step into this inspiring new chapter. May you bring the change so many are hoping for. Congratulations once again on this phenomenal achievement!'

Shriya Saran congratulated her co-star from Azhagiya Tamil Magan.

Sivakarthikeyan, who shared the screen with Vijay in the film Greatest Of All Time: 'Congratulations to Vijay sir for creating such a huge impact among the people in his very first electoral contest and achieving this victory. It's an added joy that you hail from the film industry, and best wishes for your public service to shine, sir.'

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar extended her best wishes to her Sarkar co-star: 'Oru Viral Puratchi.. Whistle Podu..!!! Vijay woohoooooo!!! The people have spoken, so many have tried for decades, but you have proved that if the people want the power is theirs, looking forward to change and prosperity of our Tamilians, congratulationssss!!'

Mahesh Babu: 'Hearty congratulations @actorvijay on setting new benchmarks and achieving a stunning victory!!! Today reflects the faith people have placed in you in large measure I'm certain this victory will translate into meaningful progress for Tamil Nadu.'

Ram Charan: 'Hearty congratulations to @actorvijay Garu on a remarkable victory in the TN elections. Your vision and connect with the people have truly resonated. Wishing you great success in leading Tamil Nadu towards continued progress.'

Comparisons to MGR and Jayalalithaa

Rashmika Mandanna: 'Congratulationssssss @actorvijay sirrrr!! Extremely happy for you and excited to see you in this new era! All the very bestest to you sir!'

Vijay Deverakonda: 'And NEW Actor Vijay garu. My Admiration and congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu for turning up so strongly to vote and take a stand for themselves. Wishing all the people of TN and the new CM all prosperity and collective growth. Excited to see this new Phase and Face of Tamil Politics.'

Hema Malini: 'The youth have voted in hordes for the new first-time political star, the recent film star turned politician, Joseph Vijay. This was a tsunami, completely unexpected, which swept through the state which has seen the rule of film personalities MGR and Jayalalitha earlier. I wish Vijay good luck in his new role most probably that of the new CM of Tamil Nadu!'

Music composer G V Prakash Kumar: 'Congrats Vijay. This is huge. And a historical victory never before never after.'

Ragava Lawrence: 'Congratulations, my Nanba @actorvijay. You've truly made history today. I always pray for your happiness.'

Tiger Shroff: 'Congratulations to @actorvijay The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter!'

Nani: 'Congratulations @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it's happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema (or should I say absolute politics?) Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear.'

A R Murugadoss: 'From ruling the screen to winning the hearts of the people congratulations to Vijay sir on your first election victory. This is just the beginning.'

Vishal: 'Wat an astounding phenomenal debut for #vijay in his first election. Kudos to u Thalapathy. Congratulations to the man of the moment. A repeat of #MGRayya all over #Tamilnadu.

'When people need a change nobody can stop it. This is what we call a complete outrage of the current scenario in politics. Wishing u from the bottom of my heart and looking forward to development in the state and also in our bleeding film industry. God bless.'

Nikhil Siddhartha: 'Proud to see Thalapathy @actorvijay garu from our Indian Cinema Industry making a Huge Mark In Tamil Nadu Politics & emerging as the Single Largest Party Historic Achievement #Jananayagan #TVK'

Aju Varghese: 'The historical example of luck favours the brave ! @actorvijay sir #respect #change'

Suriya: 'Receiving the love and support of the people is a blessing. Tamil Nadu has great faith in my friend Vijay. My heartfelt congratulations to him as he is about to begin a new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics.'

Karthi: 'Hearty congratulations, Vijay sir! A truly historic victory, powered by the immense love and belief people have in you. Praying to the Almighty to be by your side in fulfilling your vision for our people.'

A R Rahman: 'Heartfelt congratulations to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam! To our dear Mr Vijay, Wishing you to rise and flourish as an exemplary leader, who will take Tamil Nadu to the forefront, championing corruption-free politics, social justice, and equality. With a political culture that rejects divisions and celebrates Tamil and Tamils, may your endeavor to transform Chennai into a city brimming with art and prosperity shine brightly!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff