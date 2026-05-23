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24 Nigerians Detained In Thane For Illegal Residency

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 23, 2026 19:55 IST

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24 Nigerian nationals have been detained in Thane for suspected illegal residency as part of a coordinated police operation to track down absconding suspects.

Key Points

  • 24 Nigerian nationals, including seven women, were detained in Dombivali, Thane, for suspected illegal residency.
  • The operation was conducted in the Khoni Palava area by Thane and Navi Mumbai police.
  • Authorities are verifying the legal documents of the detained individuals to determine further action.
  • The detention is part of a broader effort to locate absconding accused related to an ongoing investigation.

A total of 24 Nigerian nationals, including seven women, were detained from Dombivali in Thane district during a combing operation on Saturday, a police official said.

Details of the Police Operation

The operation was carried out in Khoni Palava area, Kalyan Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende said at a press conference.

 

"The operation was jointly executed by the police of Thane and Navi Mumbai following confidential inputs regarding foreign nationals residing illegally in the region. A total of 24 Nigerian nationals, comprising 13 men, seven women, three minor boys and one minor girl, were taken into custody," Zende said.

Legal Proceedings and Ongoing Investigation

Their legal documents like passports and visas are being checked in detail and appropriate legal action will be initiated based on the findings, he added.

The breakthrough comes as part of a broader, two-year coordinated effort to track down absconding accused linked to an ongoing investigation at Vashi police station in Navi Mumbai, he said.

Personnel Involved

The operation saw the deployment of 25 officers and 71 personnel from Manpada police station along with those from police stations in Navi Mumbai, he said.

The operation was carried out under the direct guidance of Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare, the DCP informed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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