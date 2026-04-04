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Two Bangladeshi Women Apprehended in Delhi for Illegal Stay

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 04, 2026 15:50 IST

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Two Bangladeshi women were arrested in Delhi for illegally residing and working as househelps, highlighting ongoing concerns about immigration and employment verification in the city.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Two Bangladeshi women were arrested in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh for illegally residing in the city.
  • The women were working as househelps and initially claimed to be Indian citizens.
  • Investigation revealed they were Bangladeshi nationals without valid travel documents.
  • One of the women is a graduate who came to Delhi seeking better employment opportunities.
  • Deportation proceedings have been initiated by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Two Bangladeshi women, including a graduate, were apprehended for illegally residing in Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused were intercepted on April 1 in the Shalimar Bagh area following a tip-off about foreign nationals working as househelps, they said.

 

During questioning, the women initially claimed to be Indian citizens and said they were employed in households in the area. However, their inconsistent replies raised suspicion, prompting further verification, police said.

Subsequent investigation, including scrutiny of documents and digital evidence, revealed that both women were Bangladeshi nationals residing here without valid travel or identity papers.

Police said one of the accused is a graduate who had come to Delhi in search of better earnings.

The women have been produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), and deportation proceedings have been initiated, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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