Why Ugandan Women Were Detained in Mumbai: Visa Violations Explained

Two Ugandan women have been detained in Mumbai for visa overstays, highlighting the consequences of violating immigration laws and the ongoing efforts to enforce visa regulations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two Ugandan women, Nakayondo Rose and Kemigisa Proscovia, were detained in Mumbai for overstaying their visas.

The women were residing in the Kalina area of Mumbai without valid visas or necessary documentation.

Mumbai police acted on a tip-off and conducted a raid leading to the detention of the Ugandan nationals.

Authorities have initiated the deportation process for both women following the discovery of their visa violations.

Two Ugandan women have been detained for illegally staying in the city, an official said.

Nakayondo Rose (37) and Kemigisa Proscovia (26) were staying in Kalina area for the past few years without valid visas and other necessary documents, said the Vakola police station official.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and detained the two women.

Preliminary probe revealed that they continued to stay in India even after the expiry of their visas.

The deportation process for both individuals has been initiated, said the official.