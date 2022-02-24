News
Rediff.com  » News » Sameer and Malik Encounter The Law

Sameer and Malik Encounter The Law

By Rediff News Bureau
Last updated on: February 24, 2022 11:27 IST
On Wednesday, February 23, adversaries Nawab Malik and Sameer Wankhede were confronted by the cops in Mumbai and Thane respectively.

Please click on the image for a look at Sameer and Malik.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik raises slogans as he is taken for medical examination outside the Enforcement Directorate office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai. Malik was arrested by the ED in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede leaves the Kopri police station in Thane after appearing in connection with an alleged forgery case.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
