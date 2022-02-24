Sameer and Malik Encounter The Law

On Wednesday, February 23, adversaries Nawab Malik and Sameer Wankhede were confronted by the cops in Mumbai and Thane respectively.

Please click on the image for a look at Sameer and Malik.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik raises slogans as he is taken for medical examination outside the Enforcement Directorate office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai. Malik was arrested by the ED in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

IMAGE: Former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede leaves the Kopri police station in Thane after appearing in connection with an alleged forgery case.

