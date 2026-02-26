25 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Mumbai

Investigations reveal that many of them had been residing in the country for the past six to eight years.

IMAGE: Some of the illegal Bangladeshi nationals arrested by the police in Versova, north west Mumbai. Photograph: ANI/X

In one of the largest crackdowns in Mumbai this year against illegal Bangladeshis, the Versova police have arrested 25 Bangladeshi nationals from the Shakulshaha Dargah area in Andheri in the city's western suburbs.

Key Points

25 Bangladeshi nationals, including 21 transgender persons, were arrested during a routine patrol near Shakulshaha Dargah in Versova..

Police said the accused entered India via Kolkata and Mizoram and had been residing in Mumbai and other cities for six to eight years

The action is being described as the largest crackdown this year.

Among those detained are 21 transgender individuals, police officials said.

According to the police, the arrests were made during a routine patrol in the area.

The individuals aroused suspicion during questioning, following which they were detained for further verification.

Subsequent interrogation and examination of electronic evidence confirmed that they were Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally.

Senior Versova police officer Deepshikha Ware said, 'The detainees had infiltrated India through routes via Kolkata and Mizoram. Investigations revealed that many of them had been residing in the country for the past six to eight years. Apart from Mumbai, some had also settled in Gujarat and Delhi.'

Authorities are working to identify possible local links and any network that may have facilitated their stay in the country.

Crackdown on illegal foreign nationals

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to identify and act against illegal foreign nationals residing in Mumbai.

Earlier, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary had informed reporters that from January 1 until February 20 this year, 113 Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Mumbai, of whom 27 have been deported.

Mumbai's newly appointed Mayor Ritu Tawde has said strict action will be taken against those described as 'illegal Bangladeshis' residing in the city after allegedly procuring bogus birth certificates.

Tawde stated that 237 fake birth certificates issued by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation have been cancelled.

Eight FIRs have been registered in connection with the illegal issuance of birth certificates, and two medical officers from the health department have been suspended.

The mayor had stated that her Bharatiya Janata Party colleague and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya had been flagging the issue for a long time, submitting documents and complaints regarding 'large-scale irregularities' in the issuance of birth certificates at the ward level.

'Now, with the BJP in power in Mumbai, the administration will not ignore such serious matters,' Mayor Tawde had said.