A new study highlights that achieving net-zero emissions requires a comprehensive approach, urging policymakers to consider the significant environmental consequences on mineral, land, and water resources beyond just greenhouse gas reductions.

Key Points Reaching net zero involves not only reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also considering the wider environmental consequences of technologies and resources used.

Clean energy strategies do not automatically solve other environmental problems, with some pathways increasing pressure on natural resources like minerals, land, and water.

The study analysed 24 climate mitigation pathways, showing how different approaches to global warming have varied effects on resource demands.

Electrifying energy systems, crucial for net zero, will significantly increase the demand for mineral extraction, potentially leading to shortages.

Policymakers can use these findings to assess decarbonisation strategies for broader environmental sustainability before major infrastructure investments.

Reaching net zero is not only about reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also considering the wider environmental consequences of the technologies and resources used to attain net-zero goals, according to a new study.

Beyond Emissions: The Broader Environmental Cost

Although burning of fossil fuels such as coal, gas, and oil is the primary driver of climate change, clean energy strategies to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions do not systematically alleviate other environmental problems, with some pathways exerting different pressure on natural resources.

The analysis, published in the journal 'Nature Energy', shows how pathways with a similar level of global warming can have very different effects on mineral, land and water resources.

Lead researcher Alvaro Jose Hahn Menacho from the Paul Scherrer Institute, Switzerland, explained, "different low-carbon energy technologies come with different co-benefits, but also trade-offs. It's about finding the balanced portfolio that allows us to remain within biophysical boundaries."

Analysing Climate Mitigation Pathways

Twenty four climate mitigation pathways from the world's Integrated Assessment Models (IAM), covering a broad range of socio-economic developments, climate ambition, and energy-system configurations were analysed, coupled with a prospective life-cycle assessment (LCA).

Traditional LCA evaluates the environmental impacts of past or current technologies, while prospective LCA monitors the environmental impacts of technologies into the future.

The findings can help policymakers assess whether a decarbonisation strategy supports not only climate goals but also broader environmental sustainability, before major infrastructure investment decisions are made.

Resource Demands of Net-Zero Strategies

The study shows reaching net zero is not only a question of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Wider environmental consequences vary considerably depending on the technologies and resources used, the researchers said.

Land use by the energy system, for example, is strongly influenced by the use of biomass.

Across the pathways studied, land use ranges from a 13 per cent decrease to a 354 per cent increase. Water use rises in nearly all pathways due to growing demand for water in mining, material processing and cooling as electricity supply chains expand.

Mineral Extraction and Long-Term Resource Needs

The researchers also found that electrifying energy systems -- key to reaching net zero -- will require mineral extraction to expand, with possible shortages due to an acceleration in the growth in mineral demand.

However, the study found that while ambitious climate pathways require more minerals in the near term, less ambitious pathways ultimately demand more energy and demand similar levels of resources in the long term, as the switch to more efficient electrified processes is delayed.

"Pathways achieving similar climate targets can impose markedly different environmental and resource pressures, shaping the feasibility and desirability of alternative transitions," the authors wrote.