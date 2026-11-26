Eggs are one of the top 25 consumed foods in the world, according Our World In Data, a non-profit that has researchers from Oxford University.

There is hardly a country that doesn't eat eggs and it rolls across borders, hitting frying pans, saucepans, kadhais and steamers everywhere.

How many ways can one have them? From creamy omelettes to spicy scrambled preparations, cuisines around the world have plenty of delicious answers.

TasteAtlas, the food reviewing site, brings together some of these favourites in its list of the world's best egg dishes. Two Indian dishes come in at No 20 and No 35 rankings.

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1. Ajitsuke Tamago

In Japan, soft-centred eggs steeped in soy sauce and mirin, leaving the yolks rich and creamy.

They are enjoyed on their own, packed into lunch boxes or served alongside ramen.

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2. Strapatsada

Known as Strapatsada or Kagianas, for this Greek favourite, tomatoes are cooked with fresh herbs and beaten eggs, finished with a generous sprinkling of crumbled feta.

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3. Tortilla de Betanzos

The Spanish speciality combines eggs and potatoes, lightly cooked to create a delicate outer layer with a soft, runny centre.

Made without onions, it has a rich, creamy texture thanks to its generous egg content.

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4. Tortang Talong

A Filipino favourite, it features smoky, grilled aubergines dipped in whisked eggs and shallow-fried until golden, creating a delicious omelette with a crisp finish.

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5. Shakshouka

Middle-Eastern/North African Shakshouka is about eggs gently poached in a rich, spiced tomato gravy.

This easy-to-make dish sees onions, tomatoes and aromatic seasonings simmered in a skillet to create a one-pan, yum meal.

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20. Masala Omelet

We in India would not like to have our eggs any other way most of the time -- eggs are whisked with chopped onions, green chillies, fresh coriander, chilly powder and turmeric for a flavourful breakfast.

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35. Anda Bhurji

Another popular Indian breakfast, it's India's spicy answer to scrambled eggs.