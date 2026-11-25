The Oppo A7 Pro has made its European debut two months after being unveiled in China in September.

The handset offers 80W fast charging, a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max processor and multiple dust and water resistance certifications.

Oppo A7 Pro is about a 7,400 mAh battery, 120 Hz display and 50 MP cameras

All photographs: Kind courtesy OPPO

1. Price: EUR 499

The Oppo A7 Pro is priced at 499 euros (approximately Rs 52,000) for its 6 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

The smartphone is available in Shine Titanium and Surfing Blue finishes.

2. Display: Crystal Guard Cover Glass

The phone sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen with a 2,372 x 1,080-pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

Its touch response rate also reaches 120 Hz.

3. Processor: MediaTek's Dimensity 6360 Max

Powering the device is MediaTek's Dimensity 6360 Max processor, alongside 6 GB memory and 256 GB of onboard space.

4. Design: Weight 205 gm

Measuring approximately 159.08 x 75.81 x 8.80 mm, the handset weighs around 205 gm.

5. Camera: 50 MP Rear

The rear camera setup comprises a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 2 MP monochrome lens with an f/2.4 aperture.

Autofocus is supported by the main camera.

For selfies, the handset features a 50 MP front-facing camera.

6. IP Rating: IP69 K

The device carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69 K certifications for protection against dust and water.

7. Battery: 7,400 mAh

A 7,400 mAh battery powers the handset, with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 10W reverse wired charging.