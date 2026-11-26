'What else can they do? There is no work available here. There is a shortage of water and even food.'

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacts with a farmer during an inspection of the drought-affected farmland water conservation projects at Kohli village, Nagpur, November 8, 2026. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo

Key Points 'Despite having good storage in our dams, the government is not allowing water to be supplied to farmers.'

'The situation could deteriorate further.'

'The biggest problem that we are going to face is a shortage of fodder.'

As Maharashtra grapples with a severe rainfall deficit and mounting agricultural losses, farmers across large parts of the state are facing an increasingly uncertain future.

With kharif crops (grown during monsoon) are devastated, rabi sowing (during winter) expected to decline sharply, and concerns growing over drinking water and fodder shortages, the crisis threatens to deepen in the coming months.

Reports of farmers leaving their villages in search of work are already emerging.

In an interview with Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, Anil Ghanwat, former president of the Shetkari Sanghatana and national president of the Swatantra Bharat Party, speaks about the ground realities of the drought, its impact on farmers across Marathwada, Vidarbha and western Maharashtra, and the possibility of a crisis worse than the droughts of 2012 and 1972.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited farmers for Diwali. Do you think the situation among farmers in the state is so bad that his visit was necessary?

This is nothing but a publicity stunt. It has nothing to do with removing poverty or providing relief to people. It is just a photo opportunity.

Pictures appear in newspapers and the news runs on television. It has no real connection with the problems faced by farmers or the poor.

What is the actual ground situation in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra has received very little rainfall. Production of cotton, soybean and other crops has fallen by more than 50 per cent in some areas, while in certain areas, crops have suffered almost 100 per cent damage.

Overall, agricultural production will be considerably lower.

Production of all kharif crops will decline. The sowing of rabi crops will also be almost 50 per cent lower.

Wheat and gram (chickpea), which are important crops in Maharashtra, will see a significant decline in sowing.

Sugarcane plantation will also come down, and even the sugarcane currently being harvested is yielding less.

For instance, if a farmer earlier harvested 50 tonnes of sugarcane per acre, the yield is now down to 30 to 40 tonnes. Productivity has declined there as well.

Government's Role In The Crisis

Can we blame the rainfall shortage alone for this situation, or has there been a failure on the government's part? Is inadequate rainfall the only reason?

Scanty rainfall is the only major factor.

Mr. Fadnavis had earlier announced initiatives such as Jal Shivar, saying that work would be undertaken in villages across the state. Did these initiatives not help at all?

They have not helped. They have not served any purpose. The reason is that you need a good monsoon to replenish the groundwater table across the state.

There has been a continuing rainfall deficit across almost the entire state. If there is no groundwater, there will be no water available.

We have water in our dams, and many dams have storage levels of more than 90 per cent.

However, the government has almost stopped releasing water for agriculture.

It is reserving the water only for drinking purposes. Even the standing crops in the fields are suffering because of the water shortage.

Despite having good storage in our dams, the government is not allowing water to be supplied to farmers.

IMAGE: A man walks on a parched bed in drought-affected Vena Dam on a hot day in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

I came across a figure regarding the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) where farmers receive Rs 8,500 per hectare for rain-fed crops. Do you think this amount is sufficient? Should it be increased? How should the government help farmers?

The amount should certainly be increased. But this is a national fund, and the Maharashtra state government should also take some responsibility.

If the state government contributes its share, farmers can receive some additional financial assistance.

At present, the amount they receive depends on how much the central government provides through the NDRF.

Worst-Affected Regions

Which areas are the worst affected? What is the situation in villages across Marathwada and Vidarbha?

The entire Marathwada region is affected. Almost 80 per cent of Vidarbha and around 40 per cent of western Maharashtra have also been affected due to drought.

Konkan is not affected so much. In Western Maharashtra the places which are in better condition are Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara.

But Solapur, Ahilyanagar and the entire central Maharashtra region, including Jalgaon, Dhule, are also very badly affected.

Farmers will suffer huge losses this year because they have lost their kharif crops and will not be able to take up any Rabi cultivation.

Would you compare the present situation with the droughts Maharashtra experienced in 2012 or 1972? Is the situation equally bad, or is it worse?

It could be even worse than those droughts. The situation could deteriorate further.

Given how technologically advanced we have become, could the water problem not have been addressed through measures such as borewells and groundwater extraction?

Do you think the government has failed to address the groundwater crisis? Should it have taken some measures?

The government does practically nothing to address the groundwater crisis. Whatever efforts are made are largely undertaken by farmers themselves.

Farmers drill borewells, sometimes going 300, 400 or even 500 feet deep, in an attempt to extract water.

The government does very little. At most, it installs hand pumps in certain settlements.

Beyond that, it does not do much. What will happen now is that water supply through tankers will begin. That is the only recourse.

Political Promises Vs Reality

But don't you think there is a huge gap between political promises and reality? During elections, we hear promises of loan waivers and large investments in irrigation facilities.

What happens to all those promises when a crisis like this strikes?

Those promises do not amount to anything. Political promises are simply not reliable. Nobody really trusts them.

They are made only to win elections. What is actually needed is investment in improving groundwater levels. That investment is not happening.

If such investments were made, our groundwater levels would remain considerably better for a few additional months.

Farmers and ordinary citizens would not have to suffer so much. But nothing substantial is being done in this regard.

Thousands of crores of rupees are spent on water conservation projects, but the benefits that should actually reach people do not materialise.

Many of these structures are so poorly constructed that they cannot hold water. They exist merely to generate bills and show that some work has been done.

The water simply flows away instead of being retained. This is a very important issue. The money allocated for water conservation is not being utilised properly. I recently came across some information about these structures.

Apparently, the authorities do not even have maps of the structures they have built. They do not have maps showing the catchment areas or the command areas of these structures.

A woman was collecting this data for her PhD research, but she could not obtain it. She is now following up with me, saying that we should raise this issue publicly and expose the authorities.

They do not even have these essential maps. So how are they planning and constructing these structures?

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacts with members of the Balpande family of farmers, spending Diwali with them, in Lohari Sawanga village, Nagpur, November 8, 2026. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo

Do you think the government should have addressed the issue of sugarcane cultivation and water politics this year?

Should it have advised farmers against planting sugarcane well in advance, especially when we knew the monsoon was likely to be poor?

Do you think there has been some failure on the government's part here?

No, sugarcane cultivation is a decision taken by farmers themselves.

If farmers know that there is not enough water, they decide not to plant sugarcane.

This year, sugarcane plantation has already declined considerably.

So farmers have not planted as much sugarcane this year?

Yes, they have not planted as much. Last year we had good rainfall, in fact above-average rainfall.

So farmers planted sugarcane. But the new plantation that should have taken place this year has not happened.

Only those farmers who have assured access to water have gone ahead with planting.

The government cannot really interfere in this decision. Farmers decide for themselves whether to plant sugarcane and how much land to bring under cultivation.

For instance, if a farmer usually plants sugarcane on five acres, he will assess the water availability and decide how much to plant.

So, instead of planting sugarcane on all five acres, a farmer might plant it on just one acre and use the remaining land for seasonal crops.

Immediate Priorities And Migration

If you were to advise Mr. Fadnavis on three measures the government should take, what would they be?

The first thing is to release water from existing reservoirs to save the crops currently standing in farmers' fields. A rotational water supply should be provided to all farmers.

Even if this reduces the overall water stock in the reservoirs by a certain percentage, it will help keep the crops alive.

The biggest problem we are going to face is shortage of fodder. Farmers have grown fodder crops, but if these crops are destroyed because of a lack of water, we will face a severe fodder crisis. Where will we get fodder from?

There is already a district-level restriction in place. We cannot transport fodder from one district to another.

The district collector of Ahilyanagar has issued an order stating that fodder available in our district should be reserved for the animals here and should not be sent outside the district.

Such restrictions are being imposed, which is wrong. For instance, if we want to bring fodder from our neighbouring district of Pune, we face difficulties.

At present, sugar factories are operational. The tops of sugarcane plants are an important source of fodder supply. But sugar factories will shut down in another month, and this source of fodder will no longer be available.

Therefore, we must save the crops that are currently standing in farmers' fields, such as maize, garlic and jowar, so that they can be used as fodder. These crops need irrigation water.

The government should provide them with at least one round of irrigation.

If you just keep water stored then there is chances of evaporation too (due to the heat) so the government must ensure that these crops survive.

The second measure is to protect livestock. Whenever cattle camps are established, there is a lot of corruption.

The number of animals is exaggerated, and the animals are not given adequate quantities of food, fodder or concentrate feed.

There is massive corruption in this system. Contracts for these cattle camps often go to people close to the ruling party.

Instead of setting up cattle camps, the government should directly transfer the money it would spend on each animal to the farmer who owns it.

The farmer can then arrange fodder and feed his animals. This is what we should do instead of setting up cattle camps.

The third measure is to ensure water supply. Wherever there is a shortage, tanker services should be started as quickly as possible.

There is no other option available. Wherever there is a drinking water shortage, tankers should be deployed immediately.

There must also be proper monitoring of tanker operations. Otherwise, a tanker may make just two trips in a day while bills are submitted for 10 trips.

A major scam involving tanker operations was exposed in our district as well.

Do you think there is a strong possibility of mass migration within Maharashtra by April?

It has already started. Migration has begun.

People are leaving their villages?

Yes, they are leaving their villages. What else can they do? There is no work available here.

There is a shortage of water and even food. Young people are already migrating to Mumbai, Pune and other places. This has already started.