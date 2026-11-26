'When I saw the courage of my men, I felt as though I had the strength of a hundred elephants. Their determination gave me the confidence to face whatever lay ahead that night.'

On the night of November 26-27, 2008, Police Inspector Hemant Bavdhankar and his team were waiting at Girgaum Chowpatty when a Skoda car hijacked by two Pakistani terrorists came speeding towards their barricades.

Inside were Abu Ismail and Ajmal Kasab, two of the ten terrorists who had laid siege to Mumbai that night and killed more than 187 people.

What followed was a close-range gun battle that would end with Ismail dead, Kasab captured alive and Police Constable Tukaram Omble making the supreme sacrifice.

Eighteen years later, Bavdhankar, who fired three rounds at Abu Ismail during the encounter, recalls that night on The Rediff Podcast.

Bavdhankar's Search For The Terrorists

Not many would know but as the attacks unfolded, the police control room asked Bavdhankar and his team to rush to Cama Hospital, where Kasab and Abu Ismail were believed to be. They were passing Police Gymkhana when they reached Metro Junction, only to find the road leading towards the hospital closed. Senior police officers were already at the junction. The team was told to approach from the opposite side, through the Times of India lane.

As Bavdhankar was about to get into his vehicle, a police vehicle emerged from St Xavier's College lane. He approached it, intending to find out what was happening. But before he could get an answer, shots were fired from the vehicle towards the crowd near St Xavier's College.

His operator immediately alerted the control room that terrorists were in the area. Bavdhankar, his operator and the driver jumped into their vehicle and set off in pursuit, but the vehicle disappeared.

Left: Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab at the Chhattrapati Shivaji Terminus on the night of November 26, 2008. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sebastian D'Souza/Mumbai Mirror

Right: Kasab undergoes interrogation

They reached the T-junction at Karve road and looked towards the Income Tax office, but could not spot the vehicle. A tanker was moving on the right, and Bavdhankar suspected that the vehicle might have gone ahead of it. They drove further to look for it but found no trace. The team then proceeded along Karve road towards Thakurdwar, alerting policemen along the way that terrorists had opened fire near Police College.

Bavdhankar eventually returned to Girgaum Chowpatty, where he had originally been assigned to set up a checkpoint.

But he was not satisfied that the search was over.

As he recalled, once something gets into a policeman's mind, he does not let it go. He therefore set out again, this time towards D Road and C Road near Churchgate, with just his operator and driver. They wanted to check whether the terrorists had abandoned the hijacked police vehicle in which they had fled after killing Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar.

After this second search, Bavdhankar returned to Girgaum Chowpatty and resumed his position at the barricades.

Around 12.15 am, the control room alerted the team that a Skoda carrying two terrorists was heading towards the checkpoint. The men inside were Abu Ismail and Ajmal Kasab.

How Bavdhankar and Kadam confronted Abu Ismail, while Omble took on Kasab

Retired Senior Inspector Hemant Bavdhankar. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

When the Skoda reached the barricades, its occupants initially refused to get out. Abu Ismail suddenly accelerated, attempting to force his way through, but the car struck a road divider. The policemen realised they were dealing with the terrorists they had been warned about.

Bhaskar Kadam fired the first shot. Bavdhankar then fired three rounds at Abu Ismail, who was behind the wheel. Ismail was hit and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Ajmal Kasab emerged from the car with his hands raised, giving the impression that he was surrendering. But it was a trick. He suddenly pulled an AK-47 from beneath his jacket and opened fire at the policemen.

Constable Tukaram Omble moved towards Kasab and grabbed the barrel of the rifle, engaging him at close quarters.

Kasab continued firing, hitting Omble repeatedly.

Despite his injuries, Omble held onto the weapon, preventing Kasab from turning it on the other policemen.

The others then rushed in and overpowered Kasab, capturing him alive.

'He saved lives of 15 policemen'

A video grab of the encounter where Tukaram Omble (inset) was killed and Ajmal Kasab was captured.

The policemen were furious. Some wanted Kasab killed after he shot their colleague. But even under immense pressure, Inspector Sanjay Govilkar ensured the angry policemen kept their emotions in check and did not try to harm or kill Kasab. He was then living evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the 26/11 terror attacks.

Bavdhankar says he too kept his weapon away as the policemen overpowered Kasab. There was no need for him to fire, he explains, because Kasab was already under their control. He recalls that Sanjay Govilkar insisted that Kasab be kept alive.

Omble was rushed to hospital, but he did not survive.

Bavdhankar believes that without Omble's courage, the entire team could have been wiped out. The terrorists had two AK-47 rifles, pistols, ammunition and a live hand grenade.

The loss continues to haunt him. Whenever he visits Girgaum Chowpatty, he stops before Omble's statue and bows.

For Bavdhankar, the man who held onto Kasab's rifle that night remains the reason he and his colleagues returned home alive.

Interview: Prasanna D Zore/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff