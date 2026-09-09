New Study Warns Of 50% Rise In Petrochemical Emissions By 2050

A groundbreaking University of Sheffield study reveals that global petrochemical greenhouse gas emissions are on track to surge by 50% by 2050, underscoring an urgent need for comprehensive decarbonisation strategies.

Key Points Global petrochemical emissions are projected to rise by 50% by 2050 under current trends.

The study maps emissions from over 37,000 facilities, revealing high concentration in a small percentage of sites.

Ethylene and ammonia production are identified as major emitters, used in plastics and fertilisers.

Decarbonisation requires a multi-faceted approach, including reduced demand for petrochemical products.

An open-access dashboard has been developed to aid industry and policymakers in targeting interventions.

Greenhouse gas emissions from petrochemical production could rise by around 50 per cent by 2050 under a business-as-usual scenario, new research from the University of Sheffield has found. The study, published in Nature Sustainability, provides the most detailed data to date on emissions from one of the world's biggest emitters of carbon dioxide.

Led by Dr Fanran Meng from the University's School of Chemical, Materials and Biological Engineering, the research is the first to map global petrochemical emissions, revealing the levels of greenhouse gases emitted from more than 37,000 production facilities and process units worldwide. By revealing emissions at the facility, product, process and country level, the study shows not only how much the sector emits, but where those emissions are concentrated. This could help the industry and policymakers prioritise interventions, such as efficiency, electrification, feedstock changes, carbon capture and storage, or process changes, that could have the greatest impact.

Understanding The Scale Of Petrochemical Emissions

The study has revealed that carbon emissions from the industry are highly concentrated, with 53 per cent of emissions arising from just 10 per cent of the facilities studied. Findings from the research show that ethylene and ammonia were the largest emitters among the major primary chemicals analysed. These chemicals are typically used to make plastics, food packaging, fertilisers and household cleaning products.

Drawing on the data, the researchers have developed an open-access dashboard that industry, policymakers and researchers could use to easily see where carbon emissions are coming from to assist in designing interventions to make the industry more sustainable.

Addressing The Decarbonisation Challenge

Dr Fanran Meng, Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Chemical Engineering at the University of Sheffield, said: "Emissions from the petrochemical industry are already enormous and yet our research has found that they are on course to rise by 50 per cent by 2050 under a business as usual scenario. "Unfortunately, given the complexities of the petrochemical industry and the crucial role it plays in underpinning many of the everyday products that modern society is built on, there is no silver bullet."

"Even an extremely optimistic scenario combining substantial electricity grid decarbonisation, complete deployment of eligible carbon capture and storage and sufficient bio-based feedstocks still does not take the sector to net zero by 2050. Reducing demand for petrochemical products must be part of the solution, alongside cleaner production, which the data from this study could assist with."

The study, Emissions and System-level Decarbonisation Pathways for Global Petrochemical Production, was led by Dr Meng in collaboration with researchers from the University of Cambridge, University of Bath and University of California.