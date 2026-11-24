Increasingly coffee, especially if drunk without milk, in moderate amounts and not scalding, has been shown to have a variety of benefits.

US medical centre,Mayo Clinic goes as far as to say that studies are indicating that 'coffee drinkers have a lower risk of death from any cause compared to people who don't drink coffee'.

Coffee contains caffeine, vitamin B2 (riboflavin), magnesium and plant compounds like such as polyphenols, cafestol and kahweol, states the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health.

An 8-ounce (237 ml) cup of brewed coffee provides around 95 mg of caffeine. Moderate consumption is generally considered to be 3 to 5 cups daily, providing up to about 400 mg of caffeine, as per US dietary guidelines.

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1. Liver Health

Coffee consumption may be linked to a lower risk of gallstones and kidney stones, believes Medical News Today and the Mayo Clinic

Says leading US medical centre, Cleveland Clinic, 'Coffee contains antioxidants and other compounds that all play a big role in decreasing liver inflammation'.

Chlorogenic acid, an antioxidant, will stop the accumulation of fat in the liver. Also coffee is responsible for flagging off the process of autophagy to remove damaged cells, which facilitates smooth liver function. It can heal or protect those suffering liver issues.

2. Boosts Energy

Caffeine, a natural stimulant in coffee, boosts alertness and energy, according to the Cleveland Clinic and it may also enhance memory, mood, reaction speed and cognitive performance.

3. Heart Health

Moderate caffeine intake might be associated with a lower risk of heart disease, heart failure and stroke in some people, explains the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health

4. Prevents Parkinson's Disease

WebMD says, coffee could protect against Parkinson's disease, which damages brain cells and affects movement and may ease its early symptoms.

5. Reduces Kidney Disease

Coffee consumption is said to be associated with a reduced risk of metabolic syndrome and CKD or chronic kidney disease, states Mayo Clinic.

6. Controls Type 2 Diabetes

Coffee beans contain compounds called polyphenols that aid in loweingr inflammation and provide antioxidant benefits. These compounds can possibly improve the body's insulin response, leading to better blood sugar control over time, says Healthline.

7. Reduce Anxiety

Consuming two to three cups of coffee, without added sugar, each day, may reduce the likelihood of experiencing anxiety or depression, states Medical News Today.

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