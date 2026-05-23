Nepali Woman Found Dead In Apparent Suicide In Kurukshetra

A 25-year-old Nepali woman, a mother of two, was found dead in a suspected suicide in her rented room in Kurukshetra, Haryana, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 25-year-old Nepali woman was found dead in her rented room in Kurukshetra, Haryana, in a suspected suicide.

The deceased, Sharmila, worked at a roadside eatery to support her two daughters.

Police were called to the scene and a forensic team collected evidence.

Sharmila had been living alone since the death of her husband and previously worked in Yamunanagar.

A 25-year-old woman from Nepal allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her rented room in Sharifgarh village here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Sharmila, was a mother of two daughters and worked at a nearby roadside eatery (dhaba) to support her family.

Details Surrounding The Woman's Death

According to the police, Sharmila's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside her room on Friday.

The Shahabad police reached the spot, and a forensic team was also called to collect evidence.

Family And Work Life

Dhaba owner Kishan Kumar said Sharmila had been working at his eatery for the past six months during the morning and evening hours, adding that her two daughters live with their grandmother in Nepal.

Sharmila, who previously worked in Yamunanagar, had been living alone following the death of her husband, Biru, some time ago, the police said.

Police Investigation Underway

Shahabad SHO Jagdish Tamak said her relatives have been informed and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.