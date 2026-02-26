HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Domestic Help Found Dead in Gurugram, Suspected Suicide

Domestic Help Found Dead in Gurugram, Suspected Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
February 26, 2026 22:26 IST

A 20-year-old domestic help in Gurugram was found dead in a suspected suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident in DLF Phase 2.

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old domestic help, Aarti Devi, was found dead in her employer's flat in Gurugram.
  • Police are investigating the death as a suspected suicide, with no suicide note found.
  • The deceased had been working in the DLF Phase 2 area for the past two years.
  • Family members are not blaming anyone for the death, according to the investigating officer.

A woman domestic help allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the servant room of her employer's flat in Gurugram's DLF Phase 2 area, police said on Thursday.

"No suicide note was found in her room, and the family members of the deceased are not blaming anyone," Investigating Officer Virender Singh said.

 

The body has been handed over to kin after the postdmortem, he said.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the body into custody. A team of FSL and fingerprint experts also inspected the room, they said.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Aarti Devi, 20, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, had been working as a domestic help in a flat in N-Block, DLF Phase 2, for the past two years.

She lived in the servant room within the house, police said.

On Wednesday evening, she went into her room and did not come out for a long time. The flat owner went to the room, and after finding it to be locked, he and his family members managed to open the door and found Devi hanging from a noose.

He informed the police and Devi's brother, who also works in the DLF area, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
