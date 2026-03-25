HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Woman Allegedly Harassed by Visa Agents Dies by Suicide

Woman Allegedly Harassed by Visa Agents Dies by Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 22:03 IST

x

A woman in Kurukshetra tragically died by suicide after allegedly being scammed by visa agents who promised to secure an Australian visa for her son, highlighting the devastating consequences of immigration fraud.

Key Points

  • A woman in Kurukshetra died by suicide after allegedly being harassed and defrauded by visa agents.
  • The family paid Rs 20 lakh to agents in Chandigarh who promised to secure an Australian visa for their son.
  • The agents allegedly delayed the visa process, refused to return the money and documents, and threatened the family.
  • Police have registered a case against the three accused visa agents and initiated an investigation into the alleged fraud and harassment.

A 44-year-old woman committed suicide allegedly over harassment by visa agents who took from her large sums of money on the promise of sending her son abroad, police said on Wednesday.

Malkit Kaur lived in a village near Kurukshetra and had been under severe stress after being cheated and threatened by agents based in Chandigarh, her family said.

 

According to a complaint filed by her husband, Balwinder Singh, the family had approached a visa consultancy firm in Chandigarh around four months ago to send their 21-year-old son overseas.

They reportedly met three agents -- Kajol, Ishita, and Aman -- who asked for Rs 25 lakh for arranging a visa to Australia.

The family paid Rs 20 lakh in advance - Rs 2 lakh through online transfer, Rs 18 lakh in cash - and was assured that the visa would be processed within a month, the complaint said.

The agents, however, delayed the process, extending the timeline while continuing to give assurances.

Later, they refused to return the money, the passport, and educational documents to the family, it added.

Balwinder Singh alleged that the agents threatened the family in a phone call on March 21.

The next day, Malkit Kaur ate some poisonous substance on March 22, he alleged.

She was admitted to a private hospital in Pehowa and later to another facility in Kurukshetra, where she died during treatment on Tuesday.

The police in Pehowa have registered a case against the three accused and initiated an investigation, Station House Officer Satish Kumar said.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Woman Commits Suicide Due to Dowry Pressure in UP
Dowry Pressure Allegedly Leads to Woman's Suicide in Muzaffarnagar
'We have been dying a silent death for six years'
'We have been dying a silent death for six years'
Haryana Woman, Daughters Die by Suicide: Dowry Harassment Claim
Haryana Woman, Daughters Die by Suicide: Dowry Harassment Claim
Loan app's harassment behind Kerala couple's suicide?
Loan app's harassment behind Kerala couple's suicide?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Guess Where These Stars Were Born

webstory image 2

11 Soul-Warming Dal Recipes

webstory image 3

Mini Bread Quiche: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Disha Patani Nails Airport Style in the Coolest Way Possible1:03

Disha Patani Nails Airport Style in the Coolest Way Possible

No Gas, No Earnings: Auto Drivers Face Long Queues in Telangana3:29

No Gas, No Earnings: Auto Drivers Face Long Queues in...

Malaika Rocks a Stunning Casual Fit0:51

Malaika Rocks a Stunning Casual Fit

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO