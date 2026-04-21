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Delhi Police Arrest Two Alleged Neeraj Bawana Gang Members

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 15:22 IST

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Delhi Police have arrested two individuals in Dwarka with a foreign-made pistol, allegedly connected to the notorious Neeraj Bawana gang, foiling a potential crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two men, Pardeep Singh and Ashish, allegedly linked to the Neeraj Bawana gang, were arrested in Delhi's Dwarka.
  • A foreign-made pistol and live ammunition were recovered from the suspects during a police check.
  • The suspects' mobile phones contained images of firearms and links to Neeraj Bawana, indicating gang association.
  • One of the accused sought to avenge his cousin's murder by the rival Gogi gang.

Two persons allegedly linked with the Neeraj Bawana gang were arrested in Delhi's Dwarka with a foreign-made pistol and ammunition, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Pardeep Singh (31) and Ashish (32), both residents of Haryana's Sonipat district.

 

Arrest and Firearm Recovery

Acting on a tip-off about two suspicious men frequenting Kiran Garden area in a car, police laid a trap near Matiyala on April 15 and intercepted a car.

"During checking, one semi-automatic pistol of foreign make and four live cartridges were recovered from their possession. The duo's mobile phones contained photographs of firearms and images linked to gangster Neeraj Bawana, indicating their association with the gang," the officer said.

Motive and Investigation

During interrogation, Pardeep allegedly told police that he had developed links with the gang through relatives and wanted to avenge the killing of his cousin -- allegedly a gang member -- who was shot dead in 2022 by the rival Gogi gang.

Police said both accused were allegedly planning to commit a crime. and further investigation is underway.

Under Indian law, possession of illegal firearms can lead to charges under the Arms Act. The investigation will likely focus on uncovering the source of the weapon and any specific planned criminal activity. Gang-related crime remains a concern in certain areas of Delhi and neighbouring states.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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