Delhi Police Nab Suspected Gang Member with Illegal Firearm

Delhi Police have arrested Rakesh Banjara, a suspected member of the Surender Fauji gang, seizing an illegal firearm and highlighting the ongoing issues of gang violence in the Gurugram region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rakesh Banjara, allegedly associated with the Surender Fauji gang, was arrested by Delhi Police.

Banjara, a resident of Gurugram, has over 25 criminal cases against him, including murder and robbery.

Police recovered a pistol and three bullets from Banjara's possession during the arrest.

Banjara admitted to being a gangster involved in criminal activities in Gurugram and surrounding areas.

The illegal firearm was reportedly acquired three years ago due to ongoing gang rivalry and personal enmity.

Delhi Police has arrested a man allegedly associated with the Surender Fauji gang and recovered a pistol along with three bullets from his possession, an officer said on Sunday.

Rakesh Banjara, a resident of Gurugram, is a habitual offender with over 25 criminal cases against him, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery.

Police said information was received on April 3 that Banjara would visit Haiderpur village to meet his relatives and would be carrying an illegal firearm. Acting on the tip-off, a team laid a trap near a hotel.

"At around 3.15 pm, a car approaching the spot was intercepted and the accused, who was inside the vehicle, was arrested," the officer said.

Investigation and Confession

During interrogation, Banjara reportedly disclosed that he is a gangster operating in Gurugram and adjoining regions and has long been involved in criminal activities.

He told police that he had procured the weapon illegally about three years ago from a man in Uttar Pradesh and had been carrying it due to ongoing gang rivalry and personal enmity.

"Verification revealed that his in-laws reside in Haiderpur village and he had come there for a visit," the officer said.