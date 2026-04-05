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Delhi Police Nab Suspected Gang Member with Illegal Firearm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 05, 2026 14:09 IST

Delhi Police have arrested Rakesh Banjara, a suspected member of the Surender Fauji gang, seizing an illegal firearm and highlighting the ongoing issues of gang violence in the Gurugram region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rakesh Banjara, allegedly associated with the Surender Fauji gang, was arrested by Delhi Police.
  • Banjara, a resident of Gurugram, has over 25 criminal cases against him, including murder and robbery.
  • Police recovered a pistol and three bullets from Banjara's possession during the arrest.
  • Banjara admitted to being a gangster involved in criminal activities in Gurugram and surrounding areas.
  • The illegal firearm was reportedly acquired three years ago due to ongoing gang rivalry and personal enmity.

Delhi Police has arrested a man allegedly associated with the Surender Fauji gang and recovered a pistol along with three bullets from his possession, an officer said on Sunday.

Rakesh Banjara, a resident of Gurugram, is a habitual offender with over 25 criminal cases against him, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery.

 

Police said information was received on April 3 that Banjara would visit Haiderpur village to meet his relatives and would be carrying an illegal firearm. Acting on the tip-off, a team laid a trap near a hotel.

"At around 3.15 pm, a car approaching the spot was intercepted and the accused, who was inside the vehicle, was arrested," the officer said.

Investigation and Confession

During interrogation, Banjara reportedly disclosed that he is a gangster operating in Gurugram and adjoining regions and has long been involved in criminal activities.

He told police that he had procured the weapon illegally about three years ago from a man in Uttar Pradesh and had been carrying it due to ongoing gang rivalry and personal enmity.

"Verification revealed that his in-laws reside in Haiderpur village and he had come there for a visit," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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