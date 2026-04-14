HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Police Nab Two Gang Members with Illegal Weapons Near Bhalswa Lake

Delhi Police Nab Two Gang Members with Illegal Weapons Near Bhalswa Lake

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 15:04 IST

x

Delhi Police have arrested two alleged members of the Narender gang near Bhalswa Lake, seizing illegal firearms and disrupting a planned robbery, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime in the city.

Key Points

  • Two alleged members of the Narender gang were arrested near Bhalswa Lake in Delhi.
  • Police recovered illegal firearms, including a semi-automatic pistol, from the arrested individuals.
  • The accused were planning to commit a robbery when apprehended by the crime branch team.
  • The accused allegedly procured illegal weapons from a supplier based in Uttar Pradesh.
  • Both accused have a history of involvement in multiple criminal cases, including robbery and snatching in Delhi.

Two alleged members of the Narender gang were arrested near Bhalswa Lake in outer Delhi and illegal firearms, including a semi-automatic pistol and a country-made weapon, were recovered from them, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Randheer (25) and Parvesh (28).

 

Acting on tip-off, a crime branch team laid a trap near Bhalswa Lake on Saturday, anticipating the movement of the suspects, who were planning to commit a robbery.

During the operation, both accused were apprehended from the spot. During interrogation, Danish revealed that he procured illegal weapons from a supplier based in Uttar Pradesh. He would allegedly supply the firearms to associates of the Narender gang and also use them in robberies and other criminal activities in Delhi, police said.

Criminal History and Ongoing Investigation

Both accused have a history of involvement in multiple criminal cases, including robbery and snatching.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two Sharpshooters with Gang Links Arrested in Delhi
Two Sharpshooters with Gang Links Arrested in Delhi
Delhi Police Nab Two Gang Members After Gunfight
Delhi Police Nab Two Gang Members After Gunfight
Delhi Police Nab Two Tillu Tajpuria Gang Members After Shootout
Delhi Police Nab Two Tillu Tajpuria Gang Members After Shootout
Delhi Police Foil Himanshu Bhau Gang's Plans After Shootout
Delhi Police Foil Himanshu Bhau Gang's Plans After Shootout
Delhi Police Nab Two Murder Suspects After Rohini Encounter
Delhi Police Nab Two Murder Suspects After Rohini Encounter

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 2

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Meet Yuji: The Baby Monkey Melting Hearts in Guadalajara3:13

Meet Yuji: The Baby Monkey Melting Hearts in Guadalajara

Farmers in Amritsar celebrate Baisakhi by harvesting the wheat crop0:42

Farmers in Amritsar celebrate Baisakhi by harvesting the...

People in Lakhimpur celebrate Goru Bihu in colours 1:01

People in Lakhimpur celebrate Goru Bihu in colours

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO