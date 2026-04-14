Delhi Police Nab Two Gang Members with Illegal Weapons Near Bhalswa Lake

Delhi Police have arrested two alleged members of the Narender gang near Bhalswa Lake, seizing illegal firearms and disrupting a planned robbery, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime in the city.

Key Points Two alleged members of the Narender gang were arrested near Bhalswa Lake in Delhi.

Police recovered illegal firearms, including a semi-automatic pistol, from the arrested individuals.

The accused were planning to commit a robbery when apprehended by the crime branch team.

The accused allegedly procured illegal weapons from a supplier based in Uttar Pradesh.

Both accused have a history of involvement in multiple criminal cases, including robbery and snatching in Delhi.

Two alleged members of the Narender gang were arrested near Bhalswa Lake in outer Delhi and illegal firearms, including a semi-automatic pistol and a country-made weapon, were recovered from them, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Randheer (25) and Parvesh (28).

Acting on tip-off, a crime branch team laid a trap near Bhalswa Lake on Saturday, anticipating the movement of the suspects, who were planning to commit a robbery.

During the operation, both accused were apprehended from the spot. During interrogation, Danish revealed that he procured illegal weapons from a supplier based in Uttar Pradesh. He would allegedly supply the firearms to associates of the Narender gang and also use them in robberies and other criminal activities in Delhi, police said.

Criminal History and Ongoing Investigation

Both accused have a history of involvement in multiple criminal cases, including robbery and snatching.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members.