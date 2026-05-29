Interstate Charas Trafficking Network Busted By NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully dismantled a well-organised interstate drug trafficking network, seizing a significant amount of charas and apprehending multiple suspects involved in its supply from Himachal Pradesh to various parts of India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points NCB unearths interstate drug trafficking network supplying charas from Himachal Pradesh.

4.529 kg of charas seized from two suspects in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Follow-up operation in Kullu leads to the arrest of two more syndicate members.

3.543 kg of charas and Rs 85,000 in sale proceeds seized during the Kullu operation.

Investigation reveals the network supplies charas to Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Mumbai and Goa.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has unearthed a well-organised interstate drug trafficking network involved in the illegal supply of charas from Himachal Pradesh to various parts of the country, an official statement said on Friday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team of the NCB's Chandigarh zonal unit intercepted two suspects from Haryana in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on May 25 and recovered 4.529 kg of charas from their possession, the statement said.

Supply Chain Traced to Kullu District

Based on the leads generated during the investigation, the NCB team traced the supply chain to Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.

In a follow-up operation conducted in Jari, Kullu, on May 27, the NCB team apprehended two additional members of the drug syndicate involved in supplying the seized contraband.

Seizure and Arrests

During the operation, another 3.543 kg of charas and sale proceeds amounting to Rs 85,000 were seized from the possession of the accused, it said.

In April 2026, NCB Chandigarh had arrested three persons -- two from Himachal Pradesh and one from Chandigarh -- linked to the same trafficking network with 1.559 kg of charas.

Network's Reach Across India

According to the statement, the investigation conducted so far has revealed that the arrested accused were actively involved in the trafficking and supply of charas from Kullu to various parts of the country, including Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Mumbai and Goa.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional associates, trace the financial trail and dismantle the remaining links of the interstate drug trafficking syndicate, the NCB said.