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J&K Police Nab Three Alleged Drug Peddlers in Anantnag

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 14:52 IST

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In Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, police have arrested three individuals and seized a significant amount of charas in a crackdown on drug peddling.

Key Points

  • Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, in two separate police operations.
  • Police seized 2.071 kg of charas from two individuals apprehended at Dara Shikwa Crossing, Bijbehara.
  • Another drug peddler was arrested near Fruit Mandi, Jablipora, with 1.041 kg of charas recovered.
  • Cases have been registered in both incidents, and investigations are ongoing.

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized narcotics in two separate cases.

A police spokesperson stated that in the first incident, a police party from Police Station Bijbehara established a naka at Dara Shikwa Crossing, Bijbehara.

 

During checking, two individuals -- Mudasir Ahmad Bhat from Astanpora Veeri, and Mohammad Younis Sofi from Guree Kanderpora -- were apprehended, the spokesperson said.

Upon search, 2.071 kg of charas was recovered from their possession, he added, adding that a case has been registered at Police Station Bijbehara and investigation has been initiated.

Second Incident and Arrest

In another incident, a police party during naka checking at Arwani Under Bridge near Fruit Mandi, Jablipora apprehended another drug peddler identified as Sajad Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Guree Kanderpora, the spokesperson said.

During search, 1.041 kgs of charas was recovered from his possession, he added.

In this regard, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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