Six Arrested, Over 13 Kg of Charas Seized in Anantnag Drug Bust

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Anantnag police busted a drug racket, arresting six peddlers and seizing over 13 kg of charas, reaffirming their commitment to creating a drug-free environment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Key Points Anantnag police busted a drug racket, arresting six drug peddlers in multiple operations.

Over 13 kg of charas and 12 grams of heroin were recovered from the arrested individuals.

Raids were conducted at residences and naka checkpoints across the Srigufwara area.

Police have registered five cases against the peddlers, who remain in custody as investigations continue.

Authorities have vowed to continue strict action against narcotics trafficking to protect the youth and create a drug-free environment in Jammu and Kashmir.

A drug racket was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district with the arrest of six peddlers and recovery of over 13 kg of charas, police said on Thursday.

The Anantnag police achieved major success in multiple operations carried out across the district, in south Kashmir, leading to the registration of five cases, arrest of six drug peddlers, and recovery of a significant quantity of contraband substances, a police spokesperson said.

Multiple Arrests and Drug Seizures

Acting on specific information, a police party from Police Station Srigufwara conducted a raid at the residence of Nisar Ahmad Nadaf, resident of Dachigam Srigufwara, and recovered approximately two kgs of charas-like substance, he said.

In another instance, the spokesperson said that during naka checking at Shakras, Srigufwara police arrested Adil Ahmad Mochi, a resident of Badroo, and recovered approximately two kgs of charas-like substance from his possession.

Similarly, at Pethnoo Crossing, Srigufwara, police apprehended Aqib Ramzan Rather, resident of Chatrasoo, and recovered approximately two kgs of similar narcotic substance.

Heroin Recovery and Further Arrests

In another operation, a police party intercepted a passenger auto at Iqbal Market near Mill Mod, the spokesperson said.

The driver and a passenger identified as Javeed Ahmad Dandroo, resident of Pandithpora Anchidoora, and Majid Akram Malik, resident of New Qazibagh Anantnag, were arrested.

Approximately 12 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession, he said.

In a separate action, a police party apprehended one individual identified as Sabzar Ahmad Rather, resident of Waghama Rather Mohalla, at K.V Pora Marhama while he was moving towards NH-44, the spokesperson said.

During checking, approximately 7.854 kg of charas-like substance was recovered from the bag in his possession, the spokesperson added.

Ongoing Investigation and Commitment to Drug-Free Environment

Police has registered cases against these peddlers and they remain in custody, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

Strict action will continue against those involved in narcotics trafficking to safeguard the youth and ensure a drug-free environment, the spokesperson added.