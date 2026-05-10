Uttarakhand Police Nab Two Drug Traffickers, Seize Charas

Uttarakhand police have arrested two individuals involved in drug trafficking in Kathgodam, seizing a significant quantity of charas intended for distribution in Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Uttarakhand STF arrests two men in Kathgodam for drug trafficking.

Approximately Rs 10 lakh worth of charas seized during the operation.

The accused procured the contraband from Bageshwar district.

The drugs were intended for sale in Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force on Sunday arrested two men and seized around 5 kg of charas worth approximately Rs 10 lakh during a joint operation in the Kathgodam area, officials said.

Drug Traffickers Intercepted In Kathgodam

According to the officials, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Kumaon unit, in collaboration with Kathgodam police, intercepted the accused in Damuadhunga.

Accused Identified And Arrested

The accused were identified as Praveen Arya, a resident of Damuadhunga, and Balwant Singh, a native of Bageshwar currently residing in Haldwani. Both had been involved in drug trafficking for a long period, they said.

Contraband Source And Distribution Network

Interrogation revealed the duo procured the contraband from Bageshwar district to sell at higher prices in Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts, the officials said, adding that a case has been registered against them.