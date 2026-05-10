HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Uttarakhand Police Nab Two Drug Traffickers, Seize Charas

Uttarakhand Police Nab Two Drug Traffickers, Seize Charas

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 20:46 IST

x

Uttarakhand police have arrested two individuals involved in drug trafficking in Kathgodam, seizing a significant quantity of charas intended for distribution in Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Uttarakhand STF arrests two men in Kathgodam for drug trafficking.
  • Approximately Rs 10 lakh worth of charas seized during the operation.
  • The accused procured the contraband from Bageshwar district.
  • The drugs were intended for sale in Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force on Sunday arrested two men and seized around 5 kg of charas worth approximately Rs 10 lakh during a joint operation in the Kathgodam area, officials said.

Drug Traffickers Intercepted In Kathgodam

According to the officials, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Kumaon unit, in collaboration with Kathgodam police, intercepted the accused in Damuadhunga.

 

Accused Identified And Arrested

The accused were identified as Praveen Arya, a resident of Damuadhunga, and Balwant Singh, a native of Bageshwar currently residing in Haldwani. Both had been involved in drug trafficking for a long period, they said.

Contraband Source And Distribution Network

Interrogation revealed the duo procured the contraband from Bageshwar district to sell at higher prices in Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts, the officials said, adding that a case has been registered against them.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Held With Charas Worth ₹1.5 Crore On Nepal Border
Man Held With Charas Worth ₹1.5 Crore On Nepal Border
Two Gujarat Men Arrested For Drug Possession In Goa
Two Gujarat Men Arrested For Drug Possession In Goa
Thane Police Seize ₹4.31 Crore Worth of Charas, Two Arrested
Thane Police Seize ₹4.31 Crore Worth of Charas, Two Arrested
J&K Police Nab Three Alleged Drug Peddlers in Anantnag
J&K Police Nab Three Alleged Drug Peddlers in Anantnag
Massive Charas Seizure In Kutch, Dwarka Districts
Massive Charas Seizure In Kutch, Dwarka Districts

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

This emotional gesture by PM left the crowd roaring at Bengal BJP swearing-in 3:22

This emotional gesture by PM left the crowd roaring at...

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills5:09

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills

Preity Zinta performs sewa at Golden Temple1:46

Preity Zinta performs sewa at Golden Temple

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO