Delhi Police Foil Himanshu Bhau Gang's Plans After Shootout

In a major crackdown, Delhi Police apprehended two alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang after a dramatic shootout in Baprola, foiling their criminal activities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang were injured in a shootout with Delhi Police in Baprola.

The accused, Atul and Deepak, were wanted in connection with the murder of a police officer and a car firing incident in Gurugram.

Delhi Police's Counter Intelligence team apprehended the gang members after the exchange of fire.

A pistol and live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested gang members.

Two alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang were injured in a shootout with the Counter Intelligence team of the Special Cell in outer Delhi's Baprola area, official sources said on Monday.

The accused, Atul and Deepak, sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire and were apprehended.

Police said the duo was wanted in the killing of a police personnel and a recent car firing incident in Gurugram.

One pistol and live cartridges were recovered from their possession, said the source.