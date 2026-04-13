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Delhi Police Foil Himanshu Bhau Gang's Plans After Shootout

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 09:50 IST

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In a major crackdown, Delhi Police apprehended two alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang after a dramatic shootout in Baprola, foiling their criminal activities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang were injured in a shootout with Delhi Police in Baprola.
  • The accused, Atul and Deepak, were wanted in connection with the murder of a police officer and a car firing incident in Gurugram.
  • Delhi Police's Counter Intelligence team apprehended the gang members after the exchange of fire.
  • A pistol and live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested gang members.

Two alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang were injured in a shootout with the Counter Intelligence team of the Special Cell in outer Delhi's Baprola area, official sources said on Monday.

The accused, Atul and Deepak, sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire and were apprehended.

 

Police said the duo was wanted in the killing of a police personnel and a recent car firing incident in Gurugram.

One pistol and live cartridges were recovered from their possession, said the source.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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