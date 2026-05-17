Key Myanmar Drug Trafficker Arrested In Delhi

A major Myanmar-based drug trafficker, responsible for supplying methamphetamine and heroin across the India-Myanmar border, has been arrested in Delhi by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), marking a significant victory in the fight against transnational drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A key Myanmar-based drug trafficker, Thancintuang, has been arrested in Delhi by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Thancintuang is accused of being a major international supplier of methamphetamine and heroin, operating along the Myanmar-Mizoram-Manipur-Assam-Tripura corridor.

Investigations revealed his involvement in cross-border trafficking networks routing narcotics through multiple states into India and Bangladesh.

The NCB's investigation uncovered hawala transactions amounting to nearly Rs 100 crore linked to the drug trafficking network.

Since 2025, the NCB has intensified its efforts to dismantle entire drug trafficking syndicates operating in the northeastern region.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a key Myanmar-based drug trafficker, who was operating as a major supplier of methamphetamine and heroin from across the border, an official statement said.

Details Of The Drug Trafficker's Arrest

The arrest was made in Delhi following extensive surveillance, intelligence development, interstate coordination and follow-up operations by the NCB in its sustained crackdown on transnational drug trafficking networks operating along the India-Myanmar border, it said.

The accused, identified as Thancintuang alias Chintuang alias Tluanga, is the second major Myanmar-based drug supplier nabbed by the NCB this year, it added.

Extent Of The Drug Trafficking Network

Chintuang had emerged as one of the most significant traffickers operating along the Myanmar-Mizoram-Manipur-Assam-Tripura corridor, and has been identified as a major international supplier of methamphetamine and heroin from the neighbouring country, the statement said.

Investigations revealed his extensive involvement in organising cross-border trafficking networks routing narcotic consignments through Mizoram, Manipur, Assam and Tripura into various parts of India and Bangladesh.

He was wanted in multiple cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the NCB and several drug law enforcement agencies.

Chintuang was also accused in two NDPS cases registered by the Mizoram Police in 2025 relating to the suspected trafficking of methamphetamine and heroin. He was additionally found involved in six NDPS cases registered by the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department in 2023, linked to heroin trafficking.

Investigations indicated his involvement in illicit drug trafficking networks valued at approximately Rs 115 crore, the NCB statement said.

He is linked to seven NDPS cases connected with the Myanmar-Mizoram-Tripura-Assam corridor, and is also suspected in five other cases associated with the Myanmar-Manipur-Assam axis.

Chintuang was the prime accused in a 2024 NCB Agartala zone case involving the seizure of 14 kg of methamphetamine and 2.8 kg of heroin. He was also the prime accused in another NCB Agartala zone case of 2025 involving the seizure of 49.1 kg of methamphetamine tablets.

Associates And Hawala Operations

During the investigation, several members of the syndicate and close associates of Chintuang were identified and apprehended by NCB, the statement said.

Among them, Vungkhanthawna, identified as a close associate and key facilitator, played a major role in coordinating movement and delivery of narcotic consignments linked to the Myanmar-based trafficking network.

He was arrested during follow-up operations and was also found involved in another NDPS case registered by Mizoram Police.

Another associate, Lalrampari, functioned as a major hawala operator responsible for handling and channelling proceeds generated through illicit drug trafficking activities of the syndicate. She was arrested by the NCB on August 8, 2024.

Investigation revealed hawala transactions amounting to nearly Rs 100 crore linked to the network, following which the matter was shared with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Properties suspected to have been acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking were also frozen by the authorities.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Abu Saleh alias Saifuddin from Assam's Cachar on November 20, 2025. He was identified as a major Indian operative and logistics coordinator associated with Chintuang's network and was actively involved in the transportation and distribution of narcotic substances across the Assam corridor.

He was found linked to multiple NDPS cases registered by Mizoram Police and the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department.

One of the key accused arrested in the 2025 Agartala zone case was Jabrul from Assam's Karimganj. He was apprehended on December 3, 2025 along with an additional consignment of narcotic drugs. He was found involved in multiple NDPS cases registered by Tripura Police and the NCB.

It further said financial investigation in the cases led to the identification and temporary freezing of multiple bank accounts linked to the accused persons.

NCB's Crackdown On Drug Trafficking

Investigations revealed the existence of a highly organised interstate and international drug trafficking network extending from Myanmar to Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, Tripura, and Bangladesh.

The syndicate utilised multiple trafficking routes, local facilitators, transport coordinators, hawala channels and financial handlers for smuggling and distribution of methamphetamine and heroin across international and interstate borders.

Since 2025, NCB has intensified its network-centric investigations by adopting both "top-to-bottom" and "bottom-to-top" approaches aimed at dismantling entire syndicates rather than merely intercepting consignments, the statement said.

In the northeastern region alone, NCB registered 48 NDPS cases in 2025, resulting in the arrest of 116 drug traffickers and seizure of substantial quantities of narcotic drugs valued at approximately Rs 665 crore in the illicit drug market.

In 2026, NCB has already registered 31 NDPS cases so far, resulting in the arrest of 54 drug traffickers and seizure of substantial quantities of narcotic drugs during sustained enforcement operations across the region.