HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Police Uncover Drug Network, Seize Cocaine and MDMA

Delhi Police Uncover Drug Network, Seize Cocaine and MDMA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 17:00 IST

x

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a major drug racket, arresting four individuals and seizing a substantial amount of cocaine and MDMA, disrupting a network that spanned international borders.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted a drug racket, arresting four individuals, including two foreign nationals.
  • The seized drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, are valued at approximately Rs 1.1 crore.
  • The arrested individuals were part of an organised network that procured drugs from foreign sources.
  • The operation involved multiple raids and the use of surveillance and CCTV analysis.
  • The investigation revealed a network of suppliers and distributors operating in Delhi.

Police has busted a drug racket operating in Delhi and arrested four people, including two foreign nationals, with cocaine and MDMA valued around Rs 1.1 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

Police said they were part of an organised network that procured drugs from foreign sources and distributed them through local peddlers.

 

Mohammad Hasan and Razia, both residents of Delhi, and two African nationals -- Diouf Solomon alias Oskar, a resident of Senegal and Bemah, a native of Liberia, have been arrested.

According to the police, the arrests were made following an operation based on tip-off regarding the supply of psychotropic substances in the area.

"The operation began on March 25 when police received information that Hasan was involved in supplying MDMA and would be arriving near Chitra Vihar jhuggi in Preet Vihar. Following a tip-off, a trap was laid and Hasan (23) was apprehended while he was on a scooter," the officer said.

During his search, 7.58 grams of MDMA was recovered, following which a case was registered. During interrogation, Hasan disclosed that he sourced the drugs from a foreign national identified as Oskar (27), who supplied narcotics at various locations along the Outer Ring Road.

Acting on this lead, the police team conducted further surveillance and laid another trap on the intervening night of March 27 and 28 near Sriniwaspuri.

Oskar was apprehended while transporting drugs on a scooter bearing a fake number plate, which was later found to be stolen from Uttam Nagar area. A small quantity of MDMA was recovered from his possession.

However, he initially refused to cooperate with investigators and did not disclose details about his associates or place of stay. Subsequently, using surveillance and CCTV analysis, police traced his residence in East of Kailash. A raid conducted at the premises led to the arrest of his associate Bemah (30), police said.

Details of the Seizure

During the search, the police recovered 120.18 grams of cocaine and additional quantities of MDMA, along with weighing machines, packaging material, an electronic sealing machine, six mobile phones, two passports and cash.

Further Investigation and Arrests

"Further investigation revealed that Hasan used to supply the drugs to Razia, who would distribute them at higher prices in local markets. Based on this information, another raid was conducted at her residence in Mandawali, leading to her arrest and recovery of more MDMA and related materials," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Interstate Drug Network Dismantled in Delhi, Four Arrested
Interstate Drug Network Dismantled in Delhi, Four Arrested
Delhi Police Nab Two Drug Peddlers with Rs 12 Lakh Worth of Narcotics
Delhi Police Nab Two Drug Peddlers with Rs 12 Lakh Worth of Narcotics
Interstate Narcotics Syndicate Busted in Delhi, Three Arrested
Interstate Psychotropic Drug Supply Network Busted in Delhi
Interstate Psychotropic Drug Supply Network Busted in Delhi
Delhi Police Nab Drug Trafficker with Heroin Worth Over Rs 5 Crore
Delhi Police Nab Drug Trafficker with Heroin Worth Over Rs 5 Crore

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

webstory image 2

11 Khichdi Recipes Fit For A King

webstory image 3

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Goods train tanker derails in Andhra's Nellore, services disrupted1:02

Goods train tanker derails in Andhra's Nellore, services...

Heartwarming Moment: PM Modi Helps Wheelchair-Bound Saint0:16

Heartwarming Moment: PM Modi Helps Wheelchair-Bound Saint

Avneet Kaur Turns Up the Heat in Stunning New Look1:05

Avneet Kaur Turns Up the Heat in Stunning New Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO