Delhi Police Uncover Drug Network, Seize Cocaine and MDMA

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a major drug racket, arresting four individuals and seizing a substantial amount of cocaine and MDMA, disrupting a network that spanned international borders.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police busted a drug racket, arresting four individuals, including two foreign nationals.

The seized drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, are valued at approximately Rs 1.1 crore.

The arrested individuals were part of an organised network that procured drugs from foreign sources.

The operation involved multiple raids and the use of surveillance and CCTV analysis.

The investigation revealed a network of suppliers and distributors operating in Delhi.

Police has busted a drug racket operating in Delhi and arrested four people, including two foreign nationals, with cocaine and MDMA valued around Rs 1.1 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

Police said they were part of an organised network that procured drugs from foreign sources and distributed them through local peddlers.

Mohammad Hasan and Razia, both residents of Delhi, and two African nationals -- Diouf Solomon alias Oskar, a resident of Senegal and Bemah, a native of Liberia, have been arrested.

According to the police, the arrests were made following an operation based on tip-off regarding the supply of psychotropic substances in the area.

"The operation began on March 25 when police received information that Hasan was involved in supplying MDMA and would be arriving near Chitra Vihar jhuggi in Preet Vihar. Following a tip-off, a trap was laid and Hasan (23) was apprehended while he was on a scooter," the officer said.

During his search, 7.58 grams of MDMA was recovered, following which a case was registered. During interrogation, Hasan disclosed that he sourced the drugs from a foreign national identified as Oskar (27), who supplied narcotics at various locations along the Outer Ring Road.

Acting on this lead, the police team conducted further surveillance and laid another trap on the intervening night of March 27 and 28 near Sriniwaspuri.

Oskar was apprehended while transporting drugs on a scooter bearing a fake number plate, which was later found to be stolen from Uttam Nagar area. A small quantity of MDMA was recovered from his possession.

However, he initially refused to cooperate with investigators and did not disclose details about his associates or place of stay. Subsequently, using surveillance and CCTV analysis, police traced his residence in East of Kailash. A raid conducted at the premises led to the arrest of his associate Bemah (30), police said.

Details of the Seizure

During the search, the police recovered 120.18 grams of cocaine and additional quantities of MDMA, along with weighing machines, packaging material, an electronic sealing machine, six mobile phones, two passports and cash.

Further Investigation and Arrests

"Further investigation revealed that Hasan used to supply the drugs to Razia, who would distribute them at higher prices in local markets. Based on this information, another raid was conducted at her residence in Mandawali, leading to her arrest and recovery of more MDMA and related materials," the officer said.