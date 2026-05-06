HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Four Myanmar Nationals Arrested In Manipur Drug Bust

Four Myanmar Nationals Arrested In Manipur Drug Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 06, 2026 08:58 IST

Four Myanmar nationals have been arrested in Manipur for drug trafficking, underscoring the state's ongoing battle against narcotics and illegal immigration.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Four Myanmar nationals were arrested in Manipur for alleged involvement in drug trafficking.
  • Security forces seized 66 soap cases of suspected heroin in two separate operations in Churachandpur district.
  • The arrested individuals have been identified as residents of Chikha village in Myanmar.
  • FIRs have been filed under the Foreigners Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh lauded the arrest, highlighting concerns about illegal immigration and drug trafficking in Manipur.

Four Myanmar nationals were arrested for allegedly being involved in the trafficking of drugs in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Heroin Seized From Myanmar Nationals

Acting on a tip-off, security forces intercepted a motorcycle and apprehended two persons from Bualkot village under the Behiang Police Station limits after 22 soap cases, suspected to contain heroin, were seized from their possession on Tuesday, a police statement said.

 

In another operation, two more persons were arrested from Behiang village with 44 soap cases of heroin seized from them, it said.

Investigation Underway

The value and quantity of the narcotic substances could not be ascertained as the operations were conducted in the remote areas, a police officer said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Thangsawmung (56), Kamkhenmung (56), Jhonmung (31) and Haukhul (55). All of them hail from Chikha village in Myanmar, the police statement said.

Legal Action Initiated

FIRs have been filed at the Behiang Police Station under the provisions of the Foreigners Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for further investigation, it said.

Former CM Lauds Police Action

Former chief minister N Biren Singh, who has been raising issues related to the influx of drugs and illegal immigrants from Myanmar, lauded the Behiang police and the Assam Rifles for the arrest and seizure of drugs.

In a post on X, he said, "I appreciate the coordinated action of the joint team of Behiang Police Station & 37 Assam Rifles for arresting four Myanmarese nationals with 66 soap cases of suspected heroin from the Behiang in Churachandpur district."

These arrests once again highlight how Manipur is "being infiltrated by illegal immigrants actively involved in drug trafficking", Singh added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Three Arrested With Heroin In Manipur's Churachandpur
Three Arrested With Heroin In Manipur's Churachandpur
MP Duo Nabbed for Heroin Smuggling in Manipur
MP Duo Nabbed for Heroin Smuggling in Manipur
Massive Drug Seizure: Meth Tablets Recovered In Mizoram
Massive Drug Seizure: Meth Tablets Recovered In Mizoram
Manipur Police Arrest Four Militants in Border Region
Manipur Police Arrest Four Militants in Border Region
NCB Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 8.5 Crore In Manipur
NCB Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 8.5 Crore In Manipur

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 2

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 3

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

VIDEOS

Riva Arora Looks Absolutely Stunning1:31

Riva Arora Looks Absolutely Stunning

Owaisi Explains Why DMK and TMC 'Lost' in Tamil Nadu and Bengal0:03

Owaisi Explains Why DMK and TMC 'Lost' in Tamil Nadu and...

Asansol Durga temple, shut for several years, reopens after BJP's huge Bengal win3:35

Asansol Durga temple, shut for several years, reopens...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO