Key Myanmar Drug Trafficker Arrested In Delhi

A major Myanmar-based drug trafficker, responsible for supplying methamphetamine and heroin, has been arrested in Delhi by the Narcotics Control Bureau, disrupting a significant international drug trafficking network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A key Myanmar-based drug trafficker, Thancintuang, has been arrested in Delhi by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Thancintuang is accused of being a major international supplier of methamphetamine and heroin, operating along the Myanmar-Mizoram-Manipur-Assam-Tripura corridor.

Investigations revealed his involvement in cross-border trafficking networks routing narcotics through multiple states into India and Bangladesh.

The NCB's investigations indicate Thancintuang's involvement in illicit drug trafficking networks valued at approximately Rs 115 crore.

The NCB has intensified its network-centric investigations to dismantle entire drug syndicates operating in the northeastern region.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a key Myanmar-based drug trafficker in Delhi, who was operating as a major supplier of methamphetamine and heroin from across the border, an official statement said.

Details Of The Drug Trafficker's Arrest

The arrest was made in Delhi following extensive surveillance, intelligence development, coordinated interstate coordination and sustained follow-up operations by the NCB in its sustained crackdown on transnational drug trafficking networks operating along the India-Myanmar border.

The accused, identified as Thancintuang alias Chintuang alias Tluanga, is the second major Myanmar-based drug supplier nabbed by the NCB in 2026, it added.

Extent Of The Drug Trafficking Network

Chintuang had emerged as one of the most significant traffickers operating along the Myanmar-Mizoram-Manipur-Assam-Tripura corridor, and has been identified as a major international supplier of methamphetamine and heroin from the neighbouring country, the statement said.

Investigations revealed his extensive involvement in organising cross-border trafficking networks routing narcotic consignments through Mizoram, Manipur, Assam and Tripura into various parts of India and Bangladesh.

He was wanted in multiple cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the NCB and several drug law enforcement agencies.

Chintuang was also accused in two NDPS cases registered by the Mizoram Police in 2025 relating to the suspected trafficking of methamphetamine and heroin. He was additionally found involved in six NDPS cases registered by the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department in 2023, linked to heroin trafficking.

Financial Implications And Syndicate Operations

Investigations indicated his involvement in illicit drug trafficking networks valued at approximately Rs 115 crore, the NCB statement said.

He is linked to seven NDPS cases connected with the Myanmar-Mizoram-Tripura-Assam corridor, and is also suspected in five other cases associated with the Myanmar-Manipur-Assam axis.

Chintuang was the prime accused in a 2024 NCB Agartala zone case involving the seizure of 14 kg of methamphetamine and 2.8 kg of heroin. He was also the prime accused in another NCB Agartala zone case of 2025 involving the seizure of 49.1 kg of methamphetamine tablets.

During the investigation, several members of the syndicate and close associates of Chintuang were identified and apprehended by NCB, the statement said.

It further said financial investigation in the cases led to the identification and temporary freezing of multiple bank accounts linked to the accused persons.

NCB's Crackdown On Drug Trafficking

Investigations revealed the existence of a highly organised interstate and international drug trafficking network extending from Myanmar to Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, Tripura, and Bangladesh.

The syndicate utilised multiple trafficking routes, local facilitators, transport coordinators, hawala channels and financial handlers for smuggling and distribution of methamphetamine and heroin across international and interstate borders.

Since 2025, NCB has intensified its network-centric investigations by adopting both "top-to-bottom" and "bottom-to-top" approaches aimed at dismantling entire syndicates rather than merely intercepting consignments, the statement said.

In the northeastern region alone, NCB registered 48 NDPS cases in 2025, resulting in the arrest of 116 drug traffickers and seizure of substantial quantities of narcotic drugs valued at approximately Rs 665 crore in the illicit drug market.

In 2026, NCB has already registered 31 NDPS cases so far, resulting in the arrest of 54 drug traffickers and seizure of substantial quantities of narcotic drugs during sustained enforcement operations across the region.