Delhi Police Nab Drug Trafficker with Heroin Worth Over Rs 5 Crore

Delhi Police have apprehended a 26-year-old drug trafficker and seized a substantial quantity of heroin worth over Rs 5 crore, disrupting a major narcotics supply network in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Mridul Singh Tomar, a 26-year-old drug trafficker, near a mall in east Delhi.

Police seized 799 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth over Rs 5 crore, from the accused.

The accused confessed to procuring narcotics for personal use before escalating to bulk distribution in Delhi.

The heroin consignment was allegedly sourced from Kasim Vihar in Uttar Pradesh on a profit-sharing basis.

The arrested drug trafficker, Mridul Singh Tomar, has a prior criminal record with eight previous cases.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old drug trafficker and seized nearly 800 grams of heroin worth over Rs 5 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mridul Singh Tomar, was apprehended near a mall in east Delhi on February 13 following tip-off.

"A total of 799 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. An FIR was registered against him and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the supply network," the officer added.

Drug Trafficking Operation Uncovered

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had initially procured small quantities of narcotics for personal consumption before escalating to bulk procurement and distribution in various parts of Delhi over the past month, they said.

The consignment seized was allegedly sourced from Kasim Vihar in Uttar Pradesh, on a profit-sharing basis.

The police said Tomar is previously involved in eight criminal cases. Further investigation into the matter is underway.