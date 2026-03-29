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Odisha Supplier Arrested in Delhi Narcotics Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 29, 2026 15:25 IST

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Delhi Police successfully dismantled an interstate narcotics syndicate with the arrest of a key drug supplier from Odisha, following an investigation into previous drug seizures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted an interstate narcotics syndicate, arresting Aakash Kumar Digal, a key supplier from Odisha.
  • The arrest followed the seizure of over 21.7 kg of cannabis and 46 grams of smack from two alleged drug suppliers in Ghaziabad.
  • The investigation revealed that the seized contraband was sourced from Digal, leading to his apprehension.
  • Police tracked Digal's movements across forested areas and multiple locations in Odisha before arresting him.

Delhi Police has busted an inter-state narcotics syndicate, arresting a key supplier from Odisha, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Aakash Kumar Digal, 28, a resident of Odisha's Kandhamal district, was apprehended after tracking his movements across forested areas and multiple locations in the state, he said.

 

The police brought him to Delhi on March 28 and formally arrested him in connection with a case registered at Kalyanpuri police station, he added.

Investigation Details

Police said the breakthrough came during the investigation of an earlier case in which the police had arrested two alleged drug suppliers -- Akbar and Firoz Khan from Ghaziabad -- on March 12 with over 21.7 kg of cannabis and 46 grams of smack.

"During interrogation, Khan disclosed that the contraband was sourced from Digal," police said, adding that subsequently, he was nabbed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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