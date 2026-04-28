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Home  » News » NCB Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 8.5 Crore In Manipur

NCB Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 8.5 Crore In Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 28, 2026 20:53 IST

In a major operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau seized heroin worth Rs 8.5 crore in Manipur, arresting two individuals and disrupting a significant drug trafficking network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • NCB seized heroin worth Rs 8.5 crore in Churachandpur district, Manipur.
  • Two individuals from Churachandpur district have been arrested for drug trafficking.
  • The source of the contraband is believed to be Haichin in Myanmar.
  • Two wireless communication sets used for coordination were also seized.
  • NCB is intensifying operations in the North Eastern region to combat drug trafficking.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in close coordination with Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, seized drugs worth Rs 8.5 crore from a remote location in Manipur's Churachandpur district, an official statement said on Tuesday.

During a joint operation at Khuakhual on Tuesday, security forces intercepted a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler.

 

After a thorough search, a total of 374 soap cases containing heroin, weighing approximately 4.267 kg, were recovered, which is estimated at Rs 8.5 crore.

Arrests Made in Manipur Drug Seizure

Two individuals from Churachandpur district involved in the trafficking have been arrested as well, it said.

Two wireless communication sets, which were being used for coordination between the accused during transportation of the contraband, were also seized.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the source of the contraband is Haichin in Myanmar, and the intended destination was Churachandpur, it said.

NCB Intensifies Operations Against Drug Networks

NCB has been consistently intensifying its operations in the North Eastern region, particularly along the India-Myanmar border, to dismantle drug trafficking networks.

Multiple cases have been registered by NCB in recent times, leading to substantial seizures and arrests, thereby significantly impacting organised drug trafficking networks operating in the region.

In 2025, different types of drugs worth Rs 335 crore were seized in Manipur by NCB, and drugs worth Rs 75 crore have been seized till now in 2026, it said, adding that the efforts are aligned with the Government of India's vision of making Manipur a drug-free state, with a strong focus on inter-agency coordination, intelligence-driven operations, and strict enforcement action against traffickers.

Further investigation in the case is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the network and to trace forward and backward linkages, it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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