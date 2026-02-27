MP Duo Nabbed for Heroin Smuggling in Manipur

Two individuals from Madhya Pradesh were arrested at Imphal airport for attempting to smuggle 4.8 kg of suspected heroin, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two individuals from Madhya Pradesh were arrested at Imphal airport for attempting to smuggle heroin.

The suspects were caught with 4.8 kg of suspected heroin powder.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) made the arrests.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for further investigation into the drug trafficking network.

Two persons from Madhya Pradesh were arrested by security forces while attempting to smuggle a large consignment of suspected heroin from Manipur on Friday, officials said.

A team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) posted at Imphal airport recovered 4.8 kg of heroin powder when the duo was trying to board a Guwahati-bound flight.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Suresh and Vijay Singh.

Investigation into the Source of the Heroin

Officials said it is yet to be ascertained where the contraband was procured from and who the kingpin behind the trade is.

The accused have been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for further investigation.