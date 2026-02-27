HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MP Duo Nabbed for Heroin Smuggling in Manipur

MP Duo Nabbed for Heroin Smuggling in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
February 27, 2026 22:22 IST

Two individuals from Madhya Pradesh were arrested at Imphal airport for attempting to smuggle 4.8 kg of suspected heroin, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two individuals from Madhya Pradesh were arrested at Imphal airport for attempting to smuggle heroin.
  • The suspects were caught with 4.8 kg of suspected heroin powder.
  • The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) made the arrests.
  • The arrested individuals have been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for further investigation into the drug trafficking network.

Two persons from Madhya Pradesh were arrested by security forces while attempting to smuggle a large consignment of suspected heroin from Manipur on Friday, officials said.

A team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) posted at Imphal airport recovered 4.8 kg of heroin powder when the duo was trying to board a Guwahati-bound flight.

 

The arrested individuals have been identified as Suresh and Vijay Singh.

Investigation into the Source of the Heroin

Officials said it is yet to be ascertained where the contraband was procured from and who the kingpin behind the trade is.

The accused have been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for further investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Rs 24 Crore Worth of Ganja Seized at Delhi Airport
Assam Police Busts Drug and Liquor Smuggling Operations, Three Arrested
Pak-backed drug cartel busted in Punjab; soldier, ex-cop among 6 held
Bihar Police Seize ₹1.23 Crore Worth of Ganja, Arrest Two
Punjab Police Nab Two with Illegal Weapons; Pakistan Link Suspected
7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

Kashi celebrates vibrant 'Masan' Holi at Harishchand Ghat

Rashmika and Vijay make first public appearance after...

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita...

