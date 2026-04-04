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Home  » News » Manipur Police Arrest Four Militants in Border Region

Manipur Police Arrest Four Militants in Border Region

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 04, 2026 09:18 IST

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Four militants were arrested near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat insurgency and criminal activities in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Four militants from different insurgent groups were arrested in Manipur's Tengnoupal district near the India-Myanmar border.
  • The arrests included members of the People's Liberation Army, NRFM, and Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL).
  • The operation was part of intelligence-based combing and search efforts to curb extortion and criminal activities in Manipur.
  • The arrests highlight ongoing efforts to strengthen security in the Manipur border region.

Four militants were arrested near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said.

The arrests were made from Yangoubung village in the Moreh police station area.

 

Those arrested were identified as Keisham Sumanta Meitei (25) of the People's Liberation Army, Angom Somorjit Singh (32) of NRFM, and Yumnam Naoba Singh (26) and Khundrakpam Shyamson Meitei (25) of Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL).

Security Operations in Manipur

Intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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