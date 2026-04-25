Three Arrested With Heroin In Manipur's Churachandpur

Three individuals have been arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district after police seized 5 kg of heroin, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three individuals arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district for possession of heroin.

Police seized 5 kg of heroin during the arrests in Bolkot.

The arrested individuals are from Manipur and Haryana.

The drug bust follows a previous seizure of raw opium in Churachandpur district.

Three persons have been arrested with 5 kg of heroin in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Saturday.

Details Of The Arrests

In a statement, police said the arrests were made in Bolkot under the Singngat police station area.

Those arrested have been identified as Nengmuanlal and Ginlamthang Guite of M Buangmun village and Hangkhanlian of Gurgaon in Haryana. Heroin weighing 5.43 kg has been seized from them, the police statement said.

Previous Drug Seizure

On April 20, police arrested a 28-year-old man from his house in Saidan village of Churachandpur district and recovered 11.7 kg of raw opium from him, an official said.