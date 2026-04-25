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Home  » News » Three Arrested With Heroin In Manipur's Churachandpur

Three Arrested With Heroin In Manipur's Churachandpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 10:03 IST

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Three individuals have been arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district after police seized 5 kg of heroin, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three individuals arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district for possession of heroin.
  • Police seized 5 kg of heroin during the arrests in Bolkot.
  • The arrested individuals are from Manipur and Haryana.
  • The drug bust follows a previous seizure of raw opium in Churachandpur district.

Three persons have been arrested with 5 kg of heroin in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Saturday.

Details Of The Arrests

In a statement, police said the arrests were made in Bolkot under the Singngat police station area.

 

Those arrested have been identified as Nengmuanlal and Ginlamthang Guite of M Buangmun village and Hangkhanlian of Gurgaon in Haryana. Heroin weighing 5.43 kg has been seized from them, the police statement said.

Previous Drug Seizure

On April 20, police arrested a 28-year-old man from his house in Saidan village of Churachandpur district and recovered 11.7 kg of raw opium from him, an official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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