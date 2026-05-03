Massive Drug Seizure: Meth Tablets Recovered In Mizoram

In a major drug bust, authorities in Mizoram seized methamphetamine tablets worth ₹38.7 crore in Champhai district near the India-Myanmar border, arresting three individuals involved in the illicit trade.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mizoram police and Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets worth ₹38.7 crore in Champhai district.

The drug seizure occurred in two separate operations near the India-Myanmar border.

In the first operation, 3.46 kg of meth tablets valued at ₹10.40 crore were recovered.

The second operation led to the seizure of 9.46 kg of meth tablets worth ₹28.38 crore and the arrest of three individuals.

One of the arrested individuals is a Myanmar national, highlighting cross-border drug trafficking concerns.

Three persons were arrested with methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 38.7 crore in two back-to-back operations in east Mizoram's Champhai district along the India-Myanmar border, officials said on Sunday.

Details of the Drug Seizure Operations

In the first operation on Friday, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the state police recovered 3.46 kg of meth tablets valued at Rs 10.40 crore from Balukai at Crossing Point-II in Zokhawthar village near the international border, they said.

In the second operation on Saturday, security forces intercepted a suspected vehicle at Melbuk Gate along the World Bank Road in Zokhawthar and seized 9.46 kg of meth tablets worth Rs 28.38 crore, they added.

Arrests and Legal Proceedings

Three persons, including a Myanmar national, were arrested during the second operation, officials said.

All seized drugs, along with the vehicle and the accused, were handed over to the Zokhawthar police station for further investigation and legal proceedings, they said.

About Methamphetamine

Methamphetamine, also known as meth, crystal, or crank, is a highly addictive synthetic central nervous system stimulant.