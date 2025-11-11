HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'My clothes were soaked in blood, saw bodies on road'

'My clothes were soaked in blood, saw bodies on road'

By Varsha Sagi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 11, 2025 16:01 IST

x

'I have three daughters. I kept thinking what would happen to them if I didn't make it? I still don't know how I survived. This chaos, this fear, it will stay with me forever'

IMAGE: A victim's kin cries outside a mortuary at a hospital, in Delhi after the blast near the Red Fort killed 12 people on November 11, 2025. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

“People were lying on the road, some bleeding, some not moving at all. There was blood everywhere. We saw death from up close,” said Ram Pratap, lying on a hospital bed with his right arm tightly bandaged, recalling the deafening blast that tore through an ordinary evening near Delhi's Red Fort.

The roadside eatery owner from Bihar was among those who survived the explosion that killed 12 people and left the area surrounded in smoke and screams.

Pratap, who runs a small roadside eatery near the Red Fort, was preparing to shut for the day when the explosion ripped through the area. Speaking from his hospital bed, he described how the calm turned into a nightmare.

"It was just another evening. A few customers were waiting when suddenly there was a loud blast. The noise was so strong I could not hear anything for a few seconds. Glass shards fell on us and thick smoke engulfed everything," Pratap said.

"People were lying on the ground, some bleeding, some not moving at all. Blood was everywhere. My own hand was bleeding badly, but I did not even realise it then. We saw death from up close," he said, trying to hold back his tears.

 

Outside the emergency ward, one of Pratap's relatives recalled how he was standing just a few metres away when the explosion occurred. "There was a flash, then fire, then thick black smoke. I froze. I could not find my brother,” he said.

“People were shouting names, crying, searching for their families. For a few minutes, no one knew who was alive," he said.

That evening, a few metres away from Pratap's eatery, Vijender Yadav had just parked his water tanker when the explosion occurred and everything went dark.

Yadav, who hails from Saharsa district in Bihar, runs a small water supply and tanker business in Delhi. His arm now rests in a sling, and his head is wrapped in bandages.

Standing outside the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, his voice trembles as he recounts the horrifying scenes from that evening. "My tanker was parked on the roadside. I was just closing up when it exploded," he said.

"The blast threw me to the ground. When I got up, my clothes were soaked in blood. I saw bodies on the road, pieces of glass and flesh scattered everywhere,” Yadav added.

People were screaming, some were running, and others were frozen in shock, he said, adding, “That sound is still ringing in my ears."

Yadav, who has been in the business for more than two decades, said his wife and four children live in their village in Bihar.

"I thought I would never see them again," he said, pausing. "I have three daughters. I kept thinking what would happen to them if I didn't make it? I still don't know how I survived. This chaos, this fear, it will stay with me forever."

The high-intensity blast, which ripped through a slow-moving car near the Red Fort Metro station on Monday evening, gutted several vehicles and left many injured. Several of the critically wounded later succumbed, taking the death toll to 12.

Varsha Sagi
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Something in a car in front of my auto blasted'
'Something in a car in front of my auto blasted'
Delhi rocked by blast after 14 years
Delhi rocked by blast after 14 years
'Blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort'
'Blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort'
Red Fort blast toll rises to 12; Delhi on high-alert
Red Fort blast toll rises to 12; Delhi on high-alert
Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother
Father of Delhi blast accused detained, DNA test for mother

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

webstory image 3

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

VIDEOS

Delhi Red Fort Blast There is no place for supporters terrorism Union Minister Nitin Gadkari0:33

Delhi Red Fort Blast There is no place for supporters...

Red Fort Delhi Blast After the blast in Delhi, FSL team and security personnel present at the spot4:16

Red Fort Delhi Blast After the blast in Delhi, FSL team...

Delhis Forensic Science team recovers bullet from blast site near Red Fort2:04

Delhis Forensic Science team recovers bullet from blast...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO