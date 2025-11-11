HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Red Fort blast toll rises to 12; Delhi on high-alert

Red Fort blast toll rises to 12; Delhi on high-alert

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 11, 2025 11:52 IST

The death toll in the blast near Red Fort rose to 12, with three more people succumbing to injuries, police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A sign reading "Red Fort" as emergency personnel work at the site of the blast in a car near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, in Delhi on November 10, 2025. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. Till last night, nine people were confirmed to have died in the blast and 20 others were injured, officials said.

Police said three more people succumbed to injuries taking the toll to 12.

 

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act in connection with the deadly blast.

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
