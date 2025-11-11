HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Red Fort blast: Mother of i20 driver called for DNA test in JK

Red Fort blast: Mother of i20 driver called for DNA test in JK

Source: PTI
November 11, 2025 13:51 IST

Police on Tuesday took the mother of the man who was suspected to be driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort was called for a DNA test in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel work at the site of an explosion near the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, November 11, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

"We have taken the mother of the suspect to collect DNA samples in order to match with the parts found at the scene of the blast," an official said.

Dr Umar Nabi was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the blast near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least 12 people. He hails from Koil village in Pulwama, they said.

 

Two brothers of the suspect accompanied their mother to the hospital.

The officials said three persons -- who were linked to sale and purchase of the car involved in the blast -- have been detained for questioning.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
